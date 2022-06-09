Justice Dept. to probe La. police over alleged abuse of Black suspects

Placeholder while article actions load

The Justice Department on Thursday opened a sweeping investigation into the Louisiana State Police over allegations that officers used excessive force and engaged in racially discriminatory conduct, including the fatal beating of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist, in 2019. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials said the probe will include a comprehensive review of the police agency’s policies, training, supervision and systems of accountability.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the civil rights division, said the department’s preliminary review, based on publicly available information and reports from local advocates, has found “significant justification to investigate whether Louisiana State Police engages in excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing against Black residents and other people of color.”

The announcement comes amid mounting demands from Black state lawmakers and civil rights activists that the federal government intervene. The FBI has been conducting a criminal civil rights investigation into the circumstances of Greene’s death since 2020.

Footage from a state trooper’s body camera, leaked to the Associated Press last year, showed officers beating, dragging and shocking Greene, 49, with a stun gun while he apologized to them after a high-speed chase in Monroe, La.

The Louisiana case marks the Biden administration’s fifth “pattern or practice” probe into local police agencies, following ongoing reviews in Minneapolis, Louisville, Phoenix and Mount Vernon, N.Y., that began last year. In April, Justice officials announced a consent decree settlement with the Springfield, Mass., police after an investigation that began during the Trump administration found a pattern of unconstitutional conduct from the narcotics bureau.

Greene’s case, in particular, has been the focus of mounting public scrutiny. State police reportedly told Greene’s family he died on impact after driving into a tree, and only later acknowledging publicly that he had struggled with officers during the arrest. The state police refused for two years to release officers’ body-camera footage of the incident.

Justice officials said they have informed Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and other state officials of the investigation, which will be managed by the civil rights division in coordination with U.S. attorneys offices in the state.

