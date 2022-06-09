Michigan gubernatorial candidate arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charge

Placeholder while article actions load

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelly was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor charges of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol, including a count of damaging federal property, the Justice Department announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A contender in the state’s crowded Aug. 8 primary, Kelley, 40, of Allendale, Mich., faces four counts punishable by up to a year in prison, including trespassing, disorderly conduct, committing an act of violence against a person or property on restricted grounds, and depredation of federal property, according to charging papers.

An attorney for Kelley could not immediately be reached for comment. Kelley was set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens of Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, which is prosecuting Capitol breach cases. His home in Allendale, Mich., was searched by the FBI on Thursday morning.

Kelley is the latest of more than half dozen Republican officeholders, candidate, or local party leaders to be charged in the Capitol breach, with several pleading guilty or being convicted at trial. He was arrested as the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 was preparing to hold its first prime-time televised hearings Thursday night.

Kelly, an Allendale Township planning commissioner, launched his run for governor after calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot an “energizing event.” Scores of police officers were injured in the riot, which was carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who embraced false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Five people died in the attack or its immediate aftermath.

Kelley has been identified in videos charging up a key stairway leading to the first Capitol building entrance that was breached after bypassing police barricades setting off restricted areas, allegations cited in charging papers. Kelley has denied entering the Capitol building itself.

Charging papers allege that Kelley waved a crowd up the stairway, and supported another rioter who pulled a metal barricade onto scaffolding that was holding up the stage for President Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Kelley “at approximately 2:05 p.m., used his hands to pull a covering off” the inauguration scaffolding, and “continued to gesture to the crowd, consistently indicating that they should move toward the stairs that led to the entrance of the U.S. Capitol interior spaces,” the charging papers state.

In a March 2021 interview with MLive, Kelley said: “I think that event was definitely an energizing event, right? ... It will live on in history, absolutely. For a lot of different things.”

“As far as going through any barricades, or doing anything like that, I never took part in any forceful anything,” the Michigan news outlet quoted Kelley as saying. “Once things started getting crazy, I left.”

Kelley’s arrest further upends the Michigan GOP’s August 2 gubernatorial primary, which was already in turmoil after five of 10 candidates were disqualified last month because of invalid signatures on their nominating petitions.

Two of those candidates had been considered leading candidates for the nomination, including former Detroit police chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson. Michigan courts have so far rejected all of the candidates’ legal challenges to appear on the ballot, but the candidates have vowed to take their cases to the Michigan Supreme Court.

In addition to Kelley, the remaining GOP gubernatorial candidates are business executive Tudor Dixon, pastor Ralph Rebandt, former automobile dealer Kevin Rinke and chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

The family of former education secretary Betsy DeVos endorsed Dixon last week. The Republican nominee will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who is seeking another term.

Kelley has tied himself closely to Trump, joining the former president on stage at a fundraiser at Mar a Lago in March. The following month, Kelley filed as a candidate for governor, framing his campaign as focused on election integrity following what he said was distrust of the 2020 Michigan election result.

Kelley was considered a fringe candidate, but he has emerged atop polls of the remaining candidates in the race. He continues to focus on alleged election fraud.

“So many people around the state from all areas of the state are not happy with how the 2020 election turned out,” Kelley has said, vowig to nullify the state’s voting machine contracts on his first day in office. “There are so many questions here that we need to get rid of these machines,” Kelley said.

President Biden won Michigan by about 155,000 votes out of nearly 5.5 million cast. The Detroit News has cataloged that more than 200 audits, court rulings and an investigation by a Republican-controlled state senate committee have upheld the state’s election result.

At a meeting with prospective 2022 poll watchers in January, before he announced his gubernatorial candidacy. Kelley encouraged a crowd to unplug voting machines on election day if they suspect fraud.

“If you see something you don’t like happening with the machines, and you see something going on, unplug it from the wall,” Kelley said. At the same event, another Republican candidate urged the crowd to bring guns to polling places. “Lock and load” when you come to vote, said Mike Detmer, a state Senate candidate. The remarks were captured on video that was circulated widely on social media.

A real estate agent, Kelley made a name for himself in politics in 2020 as an outspoken critic of Whitmer’s decision to lock down the state to prevent the spread of covid-19. He was a lead organizer and public face at protests outside the Capitol. Several people later arrested in a plot to kidnap Whitmer attended those protests, including two that had been hired to provide security as Kelley and others spoke. Two of the men charged in the plot were acquitted at trial; the jury deadlocked on charges against the other two.

After the speeches ended at one anti-lockdown protest, Kelley was among members of the crowd that filed into the Capitol and banged on the door of the legislative chamber. Many chanted “Let us in!” and “Lock her up!”

Kelley has circulated a campaign flyer touting his endorsement by one of the state’s biggest militias, the Michigan Three Percent.

“When asked how he will compromise with the opposition, what was Ryan D. Kelley’s response? ‘I won’t,’” the endorsement read, calling Kelley a man of integrity, including for demanding forensic audits of the 2020 election.

At least seven people who attended the pro-Trump rally at the White House Ellipse that preceded the Capitol attack were elected to public office in November 2021. Dozens more who came to Washington for related events are reportedly seeking state or federal office this year, many with Trump’s endorsement.

