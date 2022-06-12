Retired general resigns from Brookings think tank amid federal probe

Placeholder while article actions load

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John R. Allen has resigned as president of the Brookings Institution, one of the world’s most renowned think tanks, after he was placed on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into his suspected lobbying on behalf of the government of Qatar years ago, the firm announced to employees Sunday.

The inquiry is focused on whether Allen, a military commander who once led U.S. combat forces in Afghanistan, secretly urged the Trump administration to tone down its criticism of Qatar in 2017, when neighbors in the Persian Gulf imposed economic sanctions on the country, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremism, according to court records. Allen was placed on leave, Brookings said last week.

Allen did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

In an email to staffers on Sunday afternoon, Glenn Hutchins and Suzanne Nora Johnson, co-chairs of the Brookings board of trustees, said Ted Gayer, a senior economic fellow, has taken over as acting president. The note thanks Allen for his “leadership in successfully guiding the institution during the pandemic” and does not explicitly mention the federal investigation.

“Brookings seeks to maintain high ethical standards in all its operations,” Hutchins and Nora Johnson wrote in the email, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “Our policies on research independence and integrity reflect these values.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

