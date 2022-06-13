Air Force clears crew that flew with Afghan remains in C-17 wheel well

The U.S. Air Force on Monday announced it would take no disciplinary action against personnel who flew from Kabul to Qatar in August with human remains in the wheel well of their C-17 cargo plane, saying the crew exhibited “sound judgment” in the face of an “unprecedented” security crisis as dozens of Afghans swarmed the aircraft before takeoff.
Officials, citing an investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, called the incident a “tragic event.”
The grisly discovery occurred at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Aug. 16. A day prior, Taliban fighters had swept into Afghanistan’s capital, setting off a surreal scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport as Afghans civilians desperate for a flight out of the country were seen running alongside and climbing onto the outside of taxiing planes.
U.S. military officials at several levels reviewed the investigation and determined the crew “was in compliance with applicable rules of engagement specific to the event and the overall law of armed conflict,” said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman.
Commanders determined that the crew “had acted appropriately” in deciding “to get airborne as quickly as possible,” she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.