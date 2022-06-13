House panel set to examine Trump’s persistent lies in 2nd hearing

Placeholder while article actions load

A House hearing Monday is set to air evidence that then-president Donald Trump was repeatedly told in the wake of his 2020 loss that there was no credible evidence that the election had been stolen. Still, witnesses are expected to say, Trump persisted in making baseless claims that pumped up his fundraising, enraged his voting base and laid the groundwork for the violent attack on the Capitol two months later.

Monday’s hearing of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection was upended just hours before it was set to begin, after a key figure in Trump’s orbit who has been publicly silent — former campaign manager Bill Stepien — withdrew from his scheduled appearance.

A statement from the panel said Stepien was unable to appear because of a family emergency and that his lawyer would make a statement in his place. Two people familiar with the committee’s work who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe its activities said Stepien had participated in a recorded deposition, raising the possibility that videotaped excerpts could be shown in lieu of live testimony. Besides Stepien, the committee is scheduled to hear from other figures with firsthand knowledge of the pressure campaign that came to bear in the hours, days and weeks after polls closed.

A committee aide who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity to preview the hearing Sunday said the testimony would “show that some of those individuals responsible for the violence on the 6th echoed back to those very same lies that the president peddled in the run-up to the insurrection.”

Monday’s hearing will be the second of seven hearings scheduled this month. The proceedings, which were set to begin 10 a.m. Monday on Capitol Hill, were delayed by 30 to 45 minutes following news of Stepien’s withdrawal.

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) will lead the hearing alongside Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who is expected to detail the fundraising efforts that were undertaken after the election using the “big lie” to pad Trump’s campaign coffers. Those efforts raised hundreds of millions of dollars, the committee aide said.

The Post has reported that investigators on the “green team” have sought to trace every dollar raised and spent on Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen. The investigators interviewed low-level Trump campaign officials who penned fundraising pitches, and they grilled Trump advisers about who personally profited from raising large sums of cash in the wake of Trump’s defeat.

Stepien’s scheduled appearance was unexpected: He has not publicly spoken out about the 2020 election or its aftermath, though prior news accounts have depicted him as one of the figures around Trump who was clear-eyed about the election loss and withdrew from an active role in seeking to reverse it. Stepien, notably, in now serving as a campaign adviser to the Republican primary opponent of panel Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

The panel’s statement did not address whether Stepien would appear publicly at a future hearing.

Aside from Stepien’s lawyer, the committee is scheduled to hear Monday from journalist Chris Stirewalt, who was working as a senior political editor for Fox News on election night and was fired after projecting that Biden would win Arizona. A second panel will feature Benjamin Ginsberg, a prominent GOP elections lawyer; B.J. “BJay” Pak, who served as U.S. attorney in Georgia and resisted pressure to concoct voter-fraud allegations; and Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner who vocally pushed back on Trump’s stolen-election claims in the days after the election.

The committee’s first hearing, watched Thursday by nearly 19 million viewers, laid out an overview of its case handing Trump overarching responsibility for the Capitol attack. Cheney asserted at the hearing that Trump had a “seven-part plan” to overturn his loss and stay in power — effectively orchestrating a failed coup.

Members of the panel appeared on Sunday news programs to make that case anew. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said Trump and his allies tried to pull “every lever of government” to try to stay in power in an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If there weren’t some people in the right places at the right time who did the right thing, this could have turned out very differently — and that includes at the Department of Justice, the former vice president,” Luria said, referring to then-Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to overturn the election results. “This pressure campaign was widespread.”

The committee’s third public hearing, on Wednesday, will focus on Trump and his allies’ pressure campaign at the Justice Department to overturn the results of the presidential election. It is expected to feature several former Trump administration officials, including former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen.

On ABC News’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said that he believed there was credible evidence that Trump committed multiple federal crimes and said it would be up to the Justice Department to make a decision about whether it could prove that to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The evidence is very powerful that Donald Trump began telling this big lie even before the election that he was saying that any ballots counted after Election Day were going to be inherently suspect,” Schiff said, referring to Trump’s baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. “That lie continued after the election and, ultimately, led to this mob assembling and attacking the Capitol.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) acknowledged that there was no specific statutory provision for just referring crimes by a former president to the Justice Department. He also distanced himself from weighing in on whether the department should indict Trump, saying he wanted to respect its independence.

“I suppose our entire investigation is a referral of crimes, both to the Department of Justice and to the American people, because this is a massive assault on the machinery of American democracy, when you have a sitting president who tries to overthrow the majority in the electoral college of his opponent, who beat him by more than 7 million votes,” Raskin said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump “absolutely knew” that he had lost the election, Raskin added, something he believed the committee could prove to “any reasonable, open-minded person” over the course of its hearings.

Both Raskin and Schiff said the hearings this week would also provide proof that multiple House Republicans sought pardons from the Trump White House for trying to overturn the election, dismissing the denials of some of those GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.), whose office called the allegation a “soulless lie.”

“We will show the evidence that we have that members of Congress were seeking pardons,” Schiff said. “To me, I think that is some of the most compelling evidence of a consciousness of guilt. Why would members do that if they felt that their involvement in this plot to overturn the election was somehow appropriate?”

Aaron Gregg, Caroline Kitchener and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

