Jan. 6 hearing live updates Committee to focus on how Trump’s ‘big lie’ fueled the insurrection

Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and how it fueled the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection are the planned focus Monday of the second in a series of June hearings by a House select committee. Panel members said they will also explore how Trump’s “big lie” drove Republican fundraising appeals after Joe Biden won the election.
Scheduled to testify before the committee on Monday are former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien; Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor for Fox News; Benjamin Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer; former U.S. attorney B.J. “BJay” Pak; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner of Philadelphia. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Here’s what to know
Who is Bill Stepien?Return to menu
Among the more intriguing witnesses on Monday’s list is Bill Stepien, the campaign manager for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Stepien is appearing under subpoena, so it’s an open question as to how forthcoming he will be as a witness. But members of the Jan. 6 panel hope to use his testimony to build a case that Trump knew he had lost the election even as he continued to spread “the big lie” that it was stolen.
As campaign manager, Stepien would have been present for many key conversations, starting with those on election night in 2020 that led Trump to declare victory even though he had been told the numbers showed otherwise.
Before joining Trump’s reelection effort, he worked as White House political director for Trump.
Stepien’s previous employers included a long list of prominent Republicans. Among them was Chris Christie, the governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, who distanced himself from Stepien during “Bridgegate,” the scandal that erupted over private emails and text messages revealing that a massive traffic jam was orchestrated during Christie’s tenure as part of a political revenge plot.
Stepien emerged largely unscathed from the scandal, which led to a long criminal trial. He was not charged.
Stepien has also worked on campaigns for George W. Bush, Rudy Giuliani and John McCain.
He is now among the former Trump aides advising Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed candidate seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (W-Wyo.) in a Republican primary. Cheney serves as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee.
Panel members promise to show proof of pardons sought by GOP lawmakersReturn to menu
Members of the Jan. 6 committee said Sunday that the hearings this week would provide proof that House Republicans sought pardons from the Trump White House for trying to overturn the election, dismissing the denials of some of those GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.), whose office called the allegation a “soulless lie.”
Perry’s office issued the denial Friday after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chairwoman, asserted during Thursday’s hearing that Perry, among other GOP lawmakers, had reached out to the White House in the weeks following the insurrection.
“We will show the evidence that we have that members of Congress were seeking pardons,” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News’s “This Week.” “To me, I think that is some of the most compelling evidence of a consciousness of guilt. Why would members do that if they felt that their involvement in this plot to overturn the election was somehow appropriate?”
Who’s testifying live in Monday’s hearingReturn to menu
The Jan. 6 panel has announced five live witnesses for Monday’s hearing. Here’s what to know about them:
- Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: He led Trump’s campaign during and after the tumultuous 2020 election. Stepien is still a Trump ally.
- Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor for Fox News: On election night 2020, the Fox News politics team led by Stirewalt correctly predicted that Biden — not Trump — would win Arizona, a state that would help tip the election to Biden. Fox News let Stirewalt go; he now works at NewsNation, a network that leans right. He has been outspoken in asserting that Fox News contributed to large chunks of the population believing the election was stolen.
- Benjamin Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer: During and after the 2020 election, Ginsburg, a conservative election law expert, was a prominent voice on the right against Trump’s pushes to stay in power.
- Former U.S. attorney B.J. “BJay” Pak: Amid Trump’s drive to overturn election results in Georgia, Pak — a federal prosecutor based in Atlanta — suddenly quit. Sources told CNN it was because he heard Trump was about to fire him.
- Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner of Philadelphia: He was the only Republican city commissioner of Philadelphia as Trump and his allies were pushing election-fraud claims in Pennsylvania, a state he lost. Trump publicly called out Schmidt for not supporting them.
You can read more about other witnesses who have testified and potential witnesses who could testify here.
Nearly 19 million watched the first Jan. 6 hearing in prime timeReturn to menu
Nearly 19 million television viewers watched the first prime-time hearing of the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a quantifiable success for the Democratic-led team of lawmakers who hoped their investigation would jolt the nation’s attention.
Ratings data released Friday indicated the hearing was watched by roughly 18.8 million people across the six major American broadcast and cable networks that aired the program live Thursday night. The preliminary data comes from the Nielsen ratings service and does not include the millions more who watched the hearing on streaming apps or social media, where many clips of testimony went viral.
The major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — cleared their popular prime-time entertainment schedules to broadcast the hearing, without commercial interruption, from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time, as did cable news channels such as CNN and MSNBC.
ABC drew the biggest audience, nearly 4.9 million total viewers, followed by MSNBC, NBC and CBS and CNN.
Inside the committee’s effort to trace money raised and spent on Trump’s false election claimsReturn to menu
The House Jan. 6 committee has waged high-profile legal battles with Donald Trump and his closest allies as it tries to uncover every detail of what happened that day and determine what culpability the former president may have for the violent attack on the Capitol.
But it has also been focused on another part of its inquiry that panel members said is of equal importance to the success of the investigation — tracing every dollar that was raised and spent on false claims that the election was stolen.
Committee investigators have interviewed low-level Trump campaign aides who wrote fundraising pitches, grilled Trump advisers about who may have personally profited from the post-election cash haul and even dialed up the owners of a portable-toilet company to find out who paid them to put toilets on the Ellipse the day of the insurrection.
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6.
Charges: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants have been charged with seditious conspiracy, joining Oathkeepers leader Stewart Rhodes and about two dozen associates in being indicted for their participation in the Capitol attack. They’re just some of the hundreds who were charged, many of which received punishments substantially lighter than what the government requested.
Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the last year. It will share it’s findings in a series of hearings starting June 9. Here’s what we know about the hearings and how to watch them.