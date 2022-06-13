Jan. 6 hearing live updates Committee to focus on how Trump’s ‘big lie’ fueled the insurrection

Bullet Key update

Among the more intriguing witnesses on Monday’s list is Bill Stepien, the campaign manager for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Stepien is appearing under subpoena, so it’s an open question as to how forthcoming he will be as a witness. But members of the Jan. 6 panel hope to use his testimony to build a case that Trump knew he had lost the election even as he continued to spread “the big lie” that it was stolen.

As campaign manager, Stepien would have been present for many key conversations, starting with those on election night in 2020 that led Trump to declare victory even though he had been told the numbers showed otherwise.

Before joining Trump’s reelection effort, he worked as White House political director for Trump.

Stepien’s previous employers included a long list of prominent Republicans. Among them was Chris Christie, the governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, who distanced himself from Stepien during “Bridgegate,” the scandal that erupted over private emails and text messages revealing that a massive traffic jam was orchestrated during Christie’s tenure as part of a political revenge plot.

Stepien emerged largely unscathed from the scandal, which led to a long criminal trial. He was not charged.

Stepien has also worked on campaigns for George W. Bush, Rudy Giuliani and John McCain.