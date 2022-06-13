The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Committee to focus on how Trump’s ‘big lie’ fueled the insurrection

Updated June 13, 2022 at 7:09 a.m. EDT|Published June 13, 2022 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and how it fueled the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection are the planned focus Monday of the second in a series of June hearings by a House select committee. Panel members said they will also explore how Trump’s “big lie” drove Republican fundraising appeals after Joe Biden won the election.

Scheduled to testify before the committee on Monday are former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien; Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor for Fox News; Benjamin Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer; former U.S. attorney B.J. “BJay” Pak; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner of Philadelphia. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

  • Monday’s hearing follows a prime-time hearing on Thursday in which the panel began making its case that the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was the violent culmination of an attempted coup.
  • The witnesses summoned by the panel on Monday to make its case against Trump include Republicans and officials appointed by Republicans.
  • The Washington Post will have anchored coverage and analysis before the hearings on YouTube and washingtonpost.com, starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.
