U.S. defense firm L3Harris in talks with NSO Group over spyware

A major American defense firm, L3Harris, is in talks with the blacklisted Israeli spyware company, NSO Group, to buy its phone-hacking capability in a deal that would give the U.S. company control of one of the world’s most sophisticated and controversial hacking tools, according to people familiar with the talks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The unusual deal appears to be an attempt to salvage some utility from a firm facing serious financial straits, by selling its most valuable product — its hacking code and access to the software’s developers — to a company that would restrict its use to the United States and trusted Western allies.

Any deal still faces significant hurdles, including the positions of the U.S. and Israeli governments. And a host of questions remain unresolved, such as sale price, deal structure, where the technology will be housed and who besides L3 and its clients would have access to the code, said people familiar with the ongoing talks. This story was jointly reported by The Washington Post, the Guardian and Haaretz.

L3Harris declined to comment on the existence of any talks with NSO Group.

“We are aware of the capability and we are constantly evaluating our customers’ national security needs,” said an L3Harris spokesperson. “At this point, anything beyond that is speculation.”

The deal also still needs approval from L3Harris’s board of directors.

The Israel Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The existence of talks between L3 and NSO Group was first reported Tuesday by the digital publication Intelligence Online. The news has already prompted a chorus of opposition from activists who cheered when the U.S. Commerce Department last year placed the Israeli firm on its export blacklist after determining that its spyware had been used by foreign governments to “maliciously target” government officials, activists, journalists, academics and embassy workers around the world.

A sale to L3 “will show to potential scofflaws that U.S. sanctions don’t have teeth, and encourage investors to push more funds into the mercenary hacking space, which is a potential disaster for national security, and human rights,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at the Citizen Lab, an affiliate of the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Even with U.S. ownership, “it’s doubtful that the most elite intelligence services like the CIA, NSA and [Britain’s] GCHQ would trust this technology for their most sensitive operations,” Scott-Railton added, suggesting that the American spy agencies would be wary of the counterintelligence risks associated with using code developed by a foreign intelligence service. “So where would the big market be? I fear the logical consumers are U.S. police departments. This would be an unprecedented threat to our civil liberties.”

The NSO Group is among the world’s leading surveillance companies, known in particular for the ability of its Pegasus spyware to crack into almost any mobile device, including the latest iPhones, and collect reams of data, such as pictures, audio clips, location records, emails and chats on encrypted apps.

It also has the ability to eavesdrop on calls and locate cellphone users in real time. NSO licenses Pegasus to government customers, such as intelligence, law enforcement and military agencies, and the company says the spyware is intended only for the use against terrorists and other major criminals.

But the Pegasus Project, an investigative consortium involving The Washington Post and 16 other news organizations, detailed numerous abuses in a series of stories last year, including the targeting of dissidents, politicians, journalists, human rights workers and business people. Official investigations in numerous countries found more abuses.

In November the Commerce Department placed the firm on its Entity List, sharply limiting its ability to use American technology. Separately, Apple sued the company and notified users it believed may have been targeted by Pegasus. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, had previously sued the NSO Group for using its systems to deliver Pegasus onto the devices of surveillance targets.

These controversies have caused the NSO Group to struggle financially, according to news reports, creating pressure on the company to restructure or sell off assets. The NSO Group long has courted customers in the United States, and the FBI has acknowledged purchasing a license for Pegasus to evaluate the technology but said it had not used the surveillance tool in investigations.

Stephanie Kirchgaessner of the Guardian and Gur Megiddo and Omer Benjakob of Haaretz contributed to this report.

