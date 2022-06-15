Suspect in Buffalo grocery massacre charged with federal hate crimes

Placeholder while article actions load

The Justice Department on Wednesday charged Peyton Gendron, 18, with 26 hate-crime counts and a firearm offense in the mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store last month. The charges could make Gendron eligible for the death penalty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The charges were announced as Attorney General Merrick Garland met with dozens of survivors of the shooting and family members of those who were slain.

Garland, along with several top deputies, gathered privately with about 40 local residents at the Apollo Media Center, to provide an update on the Justice Department’s federal civil rights investigation.

Two weeks ago, a state grand jury indicted Gendron on 25 counts, including domestic terrorism and murder as a hate crime. Authorities said Gendron shot 13 people, 11 of them Black, at the Tops Friendly Markets on May 14. Before the rampage, investigators say, Gendron had said and written that he subscribed to a racist ideology called the “great replacement” theory.

Garland was joined in the meeting by Trini E. Ross, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York; Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta; Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads the civil rights division; and Paul Abbate, deputy director of the FBI.

