Jan. 6 hearing live updates Trump’s attempts to pressure Pence are planned focus of latest high-profile hearing

Key updates
Ginni Thomas corresponded with Eastman, sources in Jan. 6 House investigation say
Analysis: The plot thickens on a GOP congressman’s pre-Jan. 6 tour
Analysis: Trump team descends into infighting over Jan. 6
A December 2020 video of President Donald Trump is seen Monday during a hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
June 16, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results as Pence presided over a joint session of Congress are the expected focus Thursday as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection holds its third high-profile hearing this month.

Committee aides say the hearing will explore: the emergence of a theory among Trump allies that Pence could unilaterally reject some of Joe Biden’s electors; how the theory was rejected by Pence and his advisers; the pressure that Trump applied on Pence nevertheless; and how those efforts contributed to the attack on the U.S. Capitol and put Pence’s life in danger on Jan. 6.

Pence’s former counsel Greg Jacob and conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who has advised Pence, have been announced as witnesses at the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

What you need to know

  • In a video shared on social media this week, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chairwoman, said Thursday’s hearing would focus on ″President Trump’s relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes.”
  • Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, is not scheduled to appear in person, but the committee is expected to air excerpts of closed-door testimony he has provided.
  • After 11 months and more than 1,000 interviews, the House committee has started sharing what it knows. Here’s what to watch for in these hearings.
