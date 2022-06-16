Jan. 6 hearing live updates Trump’s attempts to pressure Pence are planned focus of latest high-profile hearing

President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results as Pence presided over a joint session of Congress are the expected focus Thursday as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection holds its third high-profile hearing this month.
Pence’s former counsel Greg Jacob and conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who has advised Pence, have been announced as witnesses at the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
What you need to know
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6.
Charges: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants have been charged with seditious conspiracy, joining Oathkeepers leader Stewart Rhodes and about two dozen associates in being indicted for their participation in the Capitol attack. They’re just some of the hundreds who were charged, many of which received punishments substantially lighter than what the government requested.
Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the last year. It will share it’s findings in a series of hearings starting June 9. Here’s what we know about the hearings and how to watch them.