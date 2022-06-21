Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to hear testimony on Trump campaign to pressure state officials

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a Jan. 6 panel member who is expected to play a big role in Tuesday’s hearing, is pledging that evidence will show how personally involved President Donald Trump was in a scheme to put forward false slates of electors in seven states to try to keep him in power.

“We’ll show evidence of the president’s involvement in this scheme,” Schiff said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We’ll also, again, show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme,” Schiff said. “And we’ll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn’t go along with this plan to either call legislatures back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden.”

The testimony and evidence presented by the committee will build on an argument it made in a federal court in California, where it successfully obtained a judge’s order forcing Trump lawyer John Eastman to turn over records to the committee. In ordering Eastman to produce the documents, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter wrote that Eastman and Trump’s endeavor amounted to “a coup in search of a legal theory.”