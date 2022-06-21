The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to hear testimony on Trump campaign to pressure state officials

Key updates
Schiff says evidence will show Trump’s personal involvement in elector scheme
New documents offer inside look at Trump’s fake-elector plan
Kinzinger warns that more violence is coming
Video of President Donald Trump is seen on June 16 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated June 21, 2022 at 7:02 a.m. EDT|Published June 21, 2022 at 6:35 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection plans to present evidence during its latest hearing Tuesday of a campaign by President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to reverse 2020 presidential election results and of a scheme to offer fake slates of electors in seven battleground states won by Joe Biden.

View live politics updates

The hearing in Washington, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time, is also designed to highlight state and local officials who resisted pressure from Trump and those around him. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), whom Trump asked to “find” enough votes to flip the election in that state, is among the key witnesses. Others include Gabe Sterling, Raffensperger’s deputy; Shaye Moss, a Georgia election worker; and Arizona state House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers (R).

What you need to know

  • Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a Jan. 6 panel member, is expected to play a big role in Tuesday’s hearing. Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and was the lead House manager in the first impeachment of Trump.
  • After 11 months and more than 1,000 interviews, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob has started to share its findings. Tuesday’s session is the fourth hearing this month. Here’s what to look for when watching.
  • Libby Casey anchors a “Special Report” for The Washington Post starting as 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. Rhonda Colvin will report from Capitol Hill, with additional reporting from Mary Beth Albright, Aaron Blake, Amy Gardner and Hannah Jewell, and analysis from James Hohmann.
Loading...