Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to hear testimony on Trump campaign to pressure state officials

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection plans to present evidence during its latest hearing Tuesday of a campaign by President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to reverse 2020 presidential election results and of a scheme to offer fake slates of electors in seven battleground states won by Joe Biden.
The hearing in Washington, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time, is also designed to highlight state and local officials who resisted pressure from Trump and those around him. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), whom Trump asked to “find” enough votes to flip the election in that state, is among the key witnesses. Others include Gabe Sterling, Raffensperger’s deputy; Shaye Moss, a Georgia election worker; and Arizona state House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers (R).
What you need to know
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection holds its third high-profile hearing this month. Find the latest here.
Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the last year. It will share it’s findings in a series of hearings starting June 9. Here’s what we know about the hearings and how to watch them.
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6.
Charges: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants have been charged with seditious conspiracy, joining Oathkeepers leader Stewart Rhodes and about two dozen associates in being indicted for their participation in the Capitol attack. They’re just some of the hundreds who were charged, many of which received punishments substantially lighter than what the government requested.