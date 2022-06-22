Justice Dept. expands Jan. 6 probe with fresh subpoenas

Placeholder while article actions load

The Justice Department’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack ratcheted up Wednesday as federal agents dropped subpoenas on people in at least two states, in what appeared to be a widening probe of how political activists supporting President Donald Trump tried to use invalid electors to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

FBI officials confirmed to The Washington Post that agents conducted court authorized law enforcement activity Wednesday morning at two locations — one the address of Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who allegedly signed a document claiming to be a Trump elector, and another the Virginia home of Thomas Lane, who worked on the Trump campaign’s efforts in Arizona and New Mexico. The FBI officials did not identify the people associated with those addresses, but public records list each of the locations as the home addresses of the men.

On June 21, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack outlined a scheme supported by President Trump to overturn the 2020 election. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

The precise nature of the information being sought by the Justice Department wasn’t immediately clear; however, Arizona and Georgia officials testified Tuesday to a House panel probing the Jan. 6 attacks about attempts by Trump and his inner circle of advisers to try to reverse Biden’s electoral college victories in those states.

Officials have previously said that the Justice Department and FBI were examining the issue of false electors, who Trump and others hoped might be approved by state legislators in a last-ditch bid to keep Trump in the White House. Until now, however, those investigative efforts seemed to primarily involve talking to people in Republican circles who knew of the scheme and objected; the subpoenas issued Wednesday suggest the Justice Department is now moving to question at least some of those who allegedly agreed to pursue the effort.

FBI agents delivered a subpoena to Lane Wednesday morning at his home in Virginia, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. After leaving the Trump campaign, Lane has worked for the Republican National Committee’s election efforts in Virginia, this person said. Public records list an address for Lane in south Arlington, and an FBI spokeswoman confirmed agents conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at that address this morning.

Phone messages left for Lane were not immediately returned. Carver, the Georgia lawyer, also did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The new investigative moves by the Justice Department come amid a series of high-profile congressional hearings examining not just the riot at the Capitol, but also Trump’s efforts to undo Biden’s electoral victory through fake electors, lobbying the Justice Department and false claims of massive voter fraud.

Previously, the Justice Department sent subpoenas and sought interviews with some of the 15 people around the country who were slated to be Trump electors if he had won their states — but were replaced on the day of the electoral college vote, several people told The Washington Post. Some of those Republicans have told The Post they didn’t participate because Biden had won the popular vote in their state and they did not think the gatherings were appropriate; others said they declined to participate because were ill or had scheduling conflicts.

Among those who refused to participate were Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas, an election-law expert who had defended Trump in 2016 against a recount push by Green Party candidate Jill Stein; former congressman Tom Marino (R-Pa.), one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump’s presidential campaign; and Georgia real estate investor John Isakson, son of the late Republican senator Johnny Isakson.

Those subpoenas sought all documents since Oct. 1, 2020, related to the electoral college vote, as well as any election-related communications with roughly a dozen people in Trump’s inner circle, including Rudy Giuliani, Bernard Kerik, Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman. One would-be Trump elector in Georgia, Patrick Gartland, had been appointed to the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration and believed that post meant serving as an elector would have created a conflict of interest for him. Still, two FBI agents recently came to his home with a subpoena and asked whether he had any contact with Trump advisers around the time of the November election. “They wanted to know if I had talked to Giuliani,” Gartland said.

The hearings on Capitol Hill have increased public pressure on the Justice Department to take more aggressive and overt moves to investigate Trump and those close to him for their roles in the run-up to Jan. 6.

But senior Justice Department officials have also complained to the panel that prosecutors need access to the transcripts of more than 1,000 private committee interviews, and said that not having those transcripts jeopardizes the pending trial of five members of the Proud Boys extremist group accused of seditious conspiracy for their role in the riot. The federal judge handling that case on Wednesday ordered another trial delay, from August 8 until December.

More than 820 individuals have already been charged by the Justice Department for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack, making it the largest investigation in the department’s history. Hundreds more individuals are being sought. But Democrats and some lawyers have argued that the Justice Department should be moving faster to investigate higher-level organizers and political operatives, given the seriousness of the threat posed to democratic institutions.

Earlier this year, prosecutors significantly expanded their investigation by issuing subpoenas to those who involved in the preparations for the rally that preceded the riot.

This is a developing story.

Alice Crites, Jacqueline Alemany, and Rosalind S. Helderman contributed to this report.

