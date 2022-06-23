The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to focus on Trump’s pressure on Justice Department to overturn election

Key updates
Majority of Americans say they are watching the Jan. 6 hearings closely
Presented with new evidence, committee tweaks hearing schedule
Sen. Johnson faces big questions stemming from last hearing
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appear in Washington on Tuesday at a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
June 23, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is holding its fifth hearing of the month on Thursday, with a focus on President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. Shortly before the attack on Congress, senior Justice officials resisted Trump’s attempt to oust the acting head of the department, Jeffrey Rosen, if Rosen didn’t agree to have the agency publicly suggest the 2020 election results were invalid.

Rosen is scheduled to appear before the committee at its hearing Thursday. Also scheduled to testify are Richard Donoghue, another senior Justice Department official, who also pushed back against Trump’s demands, and Steven A. Engel, a long-serving Justice official who warned Trump that any move to replace Rosen would prompt mass resignations.

Loading...