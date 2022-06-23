Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to focus on Trump’s pressure on Justice Department to overturn election

A majority of Americans say they are following the Jan. 6 committee hearings either very closely or somewhat closely, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, ahead of the panel’s fifth hearing of the month.

The poll of U.S. adults finds that 26 percent say they are watching very closely, while 32 percent say they are watching somewhat closely. Another 17 percent say they are following it not so closely, while 24 percent say they are not following it closely at all.