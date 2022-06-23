Federal agents searched home of Trump Justice Dept. official Jeffrey Clark

Placeholder while article actions load

Federal agents conducted a search Wednesday at the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who played a key role in President Donald Trump’s efforts to get law enforcement officials to challenge Joe Biden’s election victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The search was confirmed by a person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case.

Asked if federal authorities were at Clark’s home in Lorton, Va., on Wednesday, around the time that federal agents were delivering subpoenas and taking other investigative steps around the country, a spokesman for the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed that “there was law enforcement activity in that general area yesterday."

“We have no comment regarding the nature of that activity, or any particular individuals,” the spokesman said.

Clark, an environmental lawyer, now works at the Center for Renewing America, a conservative advocacy group. His boss there, Russell Vought, who during the Trump administration was director of the Office of Management and Budget, described the search in a written message on Thursday: “Yesterday, more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a predawn raid, put him in the streets in his PJs, and took his electronic devices. All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks ... We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country.”

Clark’s conduct in late 2020 and early 2021 is also the focus of a hearing Thursday afternoon by the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attacks. Several former senior Justice Department officials are set to testify about a bizarre effort by Clark, an environmental lawyer, to volunteer himself and the Justice Department as advocates for Trump’s bogus claims of massive voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

His actions led to a confrontation at the White House on Jan. 3, 2021, when senior Justice Department officials told Trump they would resign — and many other senior officials would also quit— if the president replaced the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, with Clark.

The search at Clark’s home was first reported by ABC News.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

