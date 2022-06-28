The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson expected to testify at surprise hearing

Key updates
Committee remains in negotiations with other potential witnesses
Last hearing focused on pressure on Justice officials, alleged pardon-hunting from lawmakers
Agents seize phone of John Eastman, lawyer who pushed Trump’s false claims
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appear at a June 21 hearing in Washington of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
June 28, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, is expected to testify Tuesday at the latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Hutchinson had frequent access to Meadows and President Donald Trump in the days before and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and had previously provided hours of closed-door testimony to the panel.

View live politics updates

Tuesday’s hearing, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Eastern time, will be the committee’s sixth this month. Publicly, the committee has only said it will “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” Hutchinson’s planned appearance was confirmed by a person involved with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a development not yet publicly announced.

What you need to know

  • Tuesday’s hearing was unexpected because the Jan. 6 panel had previously signaled it would not hold any more hearings until July, after it evaluated additional evidence.
  • The panel’s last hearing, on Thursday, featured testimony from former Justice Department officials describing Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results. The committee also identified five Republican lawmakers who allegedly sought pardons.
  • The Washington Post’s Libby Casey will anchor a special report on the hearing starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. Rhonda Colvin and James Hohmann will provide reporting and analysis. Watch here.
Loading...