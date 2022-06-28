Jan. 6 hearing live updates Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson expected to testify at surprise hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, is expected to testify Tuesday at the latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Hutchinson had frequent access to Meadows and President Donald Trump in the days before and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and had previously provided hours of closed-door testimony to the panel.
Tuesday’s hearing, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Eastern time, will be the committee’s sixth this month. Publicly, the committee has only said it will “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” Hutchinson’s planned appearance was confirmed by a person involved with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a development not yet publicly announced.
Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the last year. It’s sharing its findings in a series of hearings starting June 9. Here’s what we know about the hearings and how to watch them.
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6.
Charges: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants have been charged with seditious conspiracy, joining Oathkeepers leader Stewart Rhodes and about two dozen associates in being indicted for their participation in the Capitol attack. They’re just some of the hundreds who were charged, many of which received punishments substantially lighter than what the government requested.