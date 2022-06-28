Jan. 6 hearing live updates Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson expected to testify at surprise hearing

With the hearings underway, the Jan. 6 committee has remained in negotiations with potential witnesses to appear publicly.

At its last hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chairwoman, made an appeal to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone after revealing that the committee had evidence that he and “his office tried to do what was right” and “tried to stop a number of” President Donald Trump’s plans for Jan. 6.

“We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipollone personally,” Cheney said, adding that the committee is “certain that Donald Trump does not want Mr. Cipollone to testify here.”

Last week, British filmmaker Alex Holder met with committee investigators behind closed doors and provided over 10 hours of footage to the panel from interviews with Trump, his adult children, former vice president Mike Pence, and from the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The committee has also been in contact with other individuals involved in the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who is Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, as well as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).