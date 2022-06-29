What we know — and don’t know — about what Trump did on Jan. 6

Trump’s call logs go dark

How did Trump respond to the violence and pressure from his allies to call off the attack?

From about 2 to 7 p.m.: Attackers have overtaken both chambers of Congress and key offices. They overwhelm Capitol police officers, smashing windows to break in. Pence and senators are whisked away. Terrified House lawmakers put on gas masks and crouch down in the chamber as they hear a gunshot and rioters near.

Official White House logs give no indication of what the president was doing at this time, but based on committee interviews with his aides, it looks like he was mostly watching it on TV from his private dining room just outside the Oval Office. Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Trump was “gleeful” as he watched the attack unfold, and the committee says he even cheered on chants of “Hang Mike Pence.” “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” Trump remarked to his aides, according to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee.

Advertisement

At 2:24 p.m., Trump tweeted that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution …,” as the attack was unfolding, and as Pence and his family were still very much in danger.

During this period, Trump also posts a few tweets telling protesters to be peaceful, but he does not tell them to leave, though more than 20 Republicans were pleading with him and Meadows to do just that. At least one Trump ally, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, said he tried to reach Trump during the attack but couldn’t.

Even though the call logs don’t show it, we know from reporting that Trump talked on the phone to at least two Republican lawmakers at some point during the attack. As rioters were breaching the Senate chamber, Trump mistakenly called Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), expecting to talk to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Lee handed the phone over, and Tuberville and the president talked for a few minutes before police evacuated lawmakers. The call was short. “Not very good, Mr. President,” Tuberville responded, when Trump asked how it was going. “As a matter of fact, they’re about to evacuate us.”

“I know we’ve got problems,” Trump responded, according to Post reporting.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he was one of the first to reach Trump during the attack, and from what we know about the call, it was heated. “Call them off!” McCarthy yelled at Trump.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to another GOP member of Congress, who said McCarthy recounted the call to her.