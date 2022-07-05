Justice Dept. sues Arizona over requiring proof of citizenship to vote

Placeholder while article actions load

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging an Arizona law that requires voters to show proof of citizenship, setting up a fight over a provision similar to one the Supreme Court has called unconstitutional in another case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced the legal challenge on a conference call, calling the law a “textbook violation” of the National Voter Registration Act.

“Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back on progress by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls for certain federal elections,” Clarke said.

Arizona Republicans approved House Bill 2492 in a party-line vote, and Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed the measure in March, though it is not scheduled to go into effect until next year. The bill requires voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate, passport or naturalization papers, on a federal voter registration form. Democrats have said the measure could disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters.

Justice officials said the law flouts a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a similar attempt from Arizona to enact a proof-of-citizenship requirement. At that time, a majority of the court said the move violated federal statutes that do not require such documentation.

Ducey said when he signed the bill that it is not unconstitutional.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

