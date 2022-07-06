Justice Dept. operation targeting violent crime nets 1,500 arrests

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A month-long federal operation targeting violent crime has led to the arrest of 1,500 fugitives, sex offenders and gang members in 10 large U.S. cities, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service focused Operation North Star on municipalities with high rates of homicides and gun violence, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore. The effort aimed to apprehend those who committed the most violent offenses, prioritizing suspects who used firearms, officials said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was briefed on the operation Wednesday morning, hailed the effort as a step toward protecting communities and ending “the plague of gun violence.”

The Marshals Service launched the operation in June, apprehending suspects involved in 230 homicide counts and 131 sexual assault counts, officials said. Investigators seized 166 firearms, more than $53,600 in currency, and more than 33 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

Amid a spike in gun violence, Garland has sought to bolster public confidence that the Justice Department is doing more to combat rising crime. Last year, he announced the creation of special task forces in several cities to target gun trafficking.

Operation North Star also focused on Houston, Indianapolis, Memphis, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article