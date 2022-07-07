Buffalo mass-shooting suspect may pursue psychiatric defense, lawyers say

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BUFFALO — Payton Gendron, who is charged with carrying out a racially-motivated massacre at a Tops Friendly Markets store here in May, might seek to introduce a psychiatric defense in his state terrorism and hate crimes case, his attorneys said at a court appearance Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The accused gunman, 18, allegedly drove three hours from his Binghamton, N.Y.-area hometown to methodically gun down Black people after casing the site on a previous occasion. Investigators believe he posted a lengthy screed online before the shooting describing his white-supremacist motivations and ideology.

Defense lawyers must provide formal notice by Oct. 6, the date of the next court appearance, if they decide to move forward with a psychiatric case. Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan gave the attorneys a three-month extension from their legally-mandated deadline, which passed several days ago.

The legal team had sought six months to make its decision, saying there was a mountain of evidence to review and clinical evaluations that need to be done. At the hearing, prosecutors turned over a terabyte of evidence.

“We need to be specific with the nature of mental illness that we’re going to allege might exist,” said Brian K. Parker, one of the defense lawyers. “We also have to alleged the nature of how that forms a psychiatric defense.”

Under New York law, criminal defendants must give advance notice of a psychiatric trial defense, and prosecutors get to do their own evaluation of the defendant if notice is given. A not guilty by reason of insanity case must meet a high legal threshold: A jury would have to find that a person was so mentally ill at the time the crime was committed that they were unable to appreciate the gravity and consequences of their actions.

A defendant may also argue he was suffering from an “extreme emotional disturbance” at the time the crime occurred, which would make him eligible for a manslaughter conviction instead of murder. The bar to prove that standard is significantly lower.

Lawyers for the alleged gunman may have little room to argue that mental illness was a factor, because evidence of planning and deliberate conduct tends to weigh heavily against psychiatric defenses. Gendron is facing charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate in state court, and hate-crime and gun charges in federal court.

While New York does not allow state-sponsored executions, the federal gun charge makes him eligible for the federal death penalty. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not yet said whether he will seek it.

Gendron — wearing a neon orange set of jail scrubs, his hands and feet shackled — appeared in front of Eagan just three days after the most recent American mass shooting, an attack on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., that killed seven and injured dozens more.

Among those in the courtroom in Buffalo on Thursday was Michelle Spight, 51. She lost her aunt and her cousin in the May 14 shooting, which claimed the lives of 10 victims and injured three. Spight said she intends to return for all future court dates until Gendron’s case concludes.

The mass murder in Highland Park, and a schoolhouse rampage weeks earlier in Uvalde, Tex., have been “very triggering,” she said outside the courthouse. “Something has to stop — this has to stop.”

Eagan denied a bid by defense lawyers to put off the state court case for a year while a different set of attorneys in the federal hate crimes case argues to the Justice Department that it should not seek the death penalty. The state trial lawyers said allowing their case to go forward would interfere with efforts to save their client’s life in federal court.

“What could be more pressing … than doing everything in our power to see to it that our government doesn’t kill him?” argued attorney Robert Cutting.

Prosecutors said legal precedent didn’t support pushing their state case aside while the federal issues got worked out, and the judge declined to put the case on hold.

“This Court owes both the defendant and the people a timely resolution of this matter,” Eagan said.

Spight said that for herself and other grieving family members, prolonging an already tedious legal process “would have been horrific, and it would have been disheartening.”

“Especially when all the facts and evidence are there,” she added. “Let’s move forward — there’s no sense in wasting time.”

