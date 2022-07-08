U.N. deadlocked on mandate for last humanitarian corridor into Syria

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Russia and Western powers failed to agree Friday on a United Nations resolution allowing continued passage of humanitarian aid through a single corridor from Turkey into northwest Syria, where it provides survival food and medicine to more than 4 million people in the rebel-held region. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deadlock, officially over how long to extend the one-year U.N. mandate for cross-border assistance, was also a reflection of the shredded relationship between Russia and the United States and its allies over Ukraine. A nearly identical debate on the same issue last year was resolved with diplomacy among the parties, including a June 2021 summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There has been virtually no diplomatic contact between the administration and the Kremlin since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine. Although Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart are both currently attending a G-20 summit in Indonesia, they have no plans to meet.

The cross-border program, one of the largest humanitarian operations in the world, expires Sunday. Most of the recipients are Syrians who have been displaced — many of them multiple times — during more than a decade of war between opposition forces and the Russian- and Iranian-backed government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“In today’s vote we saw politics trump critical aid for vulnerable Syrians,” Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, the head of Mercy Corps, said in a statement. “As a result, we are sure to see a worsening humanitarian situation and deteriorating food insecurity for millions.”

Russia vetoed a resolution, sponsored by Norway and Ireland, that would have extended the program for another year. China abstained, while the remaining 13 members of the Council voted in favor.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the resolution a compromise, since those who favored it had given up efforts to persuade Russia to allow more than one border crossing.

Russia was “the only outlier” opposed to the measure, she told reporters after the meeting. “Even China abstained … If that’s not isolation, I don’t know what is.”

After the initial vote, Russia tabled its own resolution to renew the program for six months. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador, described it as “the only alternative” to complete closure of the supply line. Only Russia and China voted in favor. The United States, Britain and France vetoed the measure, and 10 countries abstained.

Thomas-Greenfield said later that the six-month limit would “leave Syrians without blankets in the dead of winter, without the supplies that they need. It would deny the U.N. and humanitarian organizations the time to organize the reliable supply. … And, frankly, Russia’s approach to these negotiations was unprofessional, it was greedy.”

Russia has maintained, both this year and last, that the cross-border aid is a violation of Syrian sovereignty, and that any assistance should flow through Assad’s government in Damascus. The United States and others have opposed any aid flows through the government, which they have accused of both corruption and war crimes. Last year’s resolution compromised on that issue by pledging to examine the possibility of sending more aid via the government.

Polyanskiy, who accused Thomas-Greenfield of being “sly and hypocritical,” said the West had not complied with the pledge and continues to ignore “the interests of Damascus.” If it did better during the next six months, he said, Russia would be ready to negotiate and vote on a new six-month mandate.

The northwestern Syrian pocket, consisting of Idlib province and surrounding areas, is one of the last redoubts of opposition controlled by militant groups. The most powerful of them was once affiliated with al-Qaeda, although it has recently gone through a rebranding in an effort to convince Syrians and the outside world that it has changed.

The area is rife with poverty and malnutrition. Displaced Syrians, with little way to earn an income, live in sprawling tent encampments on hard terrain, facing subzero temperatures in the winter and baking in the hot, arid summers.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week that 800 trucks of U.N.-organized assistance had passed through the crossing at Bab al-Hawa each month last year, with 4,648 during the first six months of this year. “We have made it very clear the need for renewal on this,” he said.

Shipments are now scheduled to stop as of Monday, as Russia “seems to be signaling that this could be the end, that it’s [Russia’s] resolution or nothing,” Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters after the votes. But consultations would continue over the weekend, she said. “We don’t believe in ‘my way or the highway’.”

Sarah Dadouch in Beirut contributed to this report.

