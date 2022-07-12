Key Islamic State figure killed in Syria drone strike, U.S. says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A top leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization was killed in a U.S. drone strike Tuesday in northwest Syria, according to U.S. Central Command. Maher al-Agal, who worked “aggressively” on building ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria, according to the U.S. military, was one of two targets of the strike outside Jindaryis, about 35 miles west of Aleppo. Al-Agal was considered to be one of the top five ISIS leaders in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials said. A second official closely associated with him, whom the military did not identify, was “seriously injured” during the strike, according to CENTCOM.

Citing an initial review of the operation, U.S. officials said no civilians were harmed in the attack.

“The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks,” CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said in a statement, noting: “ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region.”

The strike comes a day ahead of Biden’s planned visit to the Middle East, where he will visit with Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi leaders.

Tuesday’s operation occurred in a village called Khaltan, according to the White Helmets, a team of first responders that works in northwest Syria. In a message posted on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon, the group affirmed that one person was killed and another was wounded after a drone struck a motorcycle. In a subsequent post, the group said that the second person had died of their wounds.

The White Helmets posted a picture, showing shrapnel on a road in a rural area, surrounded by what appeared to be olive groves. The area, near the Turkish border, is controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels.

Other Syrian social media accounts posted pictures of a severely wounded man purported to be the second passenger, as well as the mangled remains of the motorcycle.

Faheem reported from Istanbul.

