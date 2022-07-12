The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to explore how Trump summoned extremist groups to Washington

Key updates
Trump tweet advertising ‘wild’ event in Washington to draw scrutiny
Former Oath Keepers spokesman expected to appear as live witness
Judge rejects Bannon’s bid to delay trial, executive-privilege claim
Video explaining rally attendees were carrying guns is shown as Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies during a hearing by the House Jan. 6 committee on Capitol Hill on June 28. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
July 12, 2022 at 7:21 a.m. EDT

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is poised to hold its seventh hearing this summer, this one focusing how President Donald Trump and his allies summoned far-right militant groups to Washington ahead of the deadly attack on the Capitol.

During the hearing, which starts at 1 p.m. Eastern time, committee members are expected to focus heavily on a Dec. 19, 2020, tweet in which Trump advertised on Twitter a “wild” protest on Jan. 6. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), one of the panel members leading Tuesday’s hearing, has said the tweet served as a “siren call” for members of violent extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Here’s what to know

  • Witnesses are expected to include Jason Van Tatenhove, who served as national spokesman for the Oath Keepers and as a close aide to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
  • Tuesday’s hearing will be led by Reps. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) and Murphy and feature opening statements from Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the panel’s chairman, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), its vice chairwoman.
  • A prime-time hearing examining what Trump was doing during the insurrection that had been scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, likely until next week.
