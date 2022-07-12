U.S., allies bend to Russia’s demand to limit Syria aid extension

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Accusing Russia of holding millions of desperate Syrians “hostage” to its demands, the United States and its allies nonetheless agreed Tuesday not to veto a new Moscow-backed resolution at the U.N. Security Council that limits continued delivery of food, medicine and other assistance to six months. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Security Council vote came after Russia on Friday vetoed a resolution, sponsored by the West and requested by the United Nations and international aid organizations, that would have allowed delivery across the Turkey-Syria border without interruption for a year.

Agreement came after a weekend of tense negotiations during which Russia refused to yield, leaving others with what they said was no choice. In comments after the vote directed toward the United States, Britain and France, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said, “It’s time for you to start respecting the opinions of other states.”

The three abstained from the vote, allowing its passage with approval from the council’s 12 other members.

“This vote is what happens when one member of the Security Council takes the entire international community hostage,” said Deputy U.S. Ambassador Richard M. Mills, calling Russia’s intransigence a “heartless play” that “will only serve to hurt the Syrian people.”

U.N.-managed aid shipments to more than 4 million Syrians, many of them displaced by the country’s 11-year civil war and crowded into Idlib province in Syria’s northwest corner, stopped abruptly on Sunday evening, when the previous U.N. mandate expired. The area, controlled by militant groups, is one of the last redoubts of opposition to the government of Russian-backed President Bashar al-Assad.

Sending shipments across borders requires a U.N. mandate. Russia, which argues that the operation is a violation of Syrian sovereignty and that all aid should go through Damascus, has used its council veto in past years to limit access, progressively reducing aid corridors from four to one, at Bab al-Hawa. The single-corridor mandate was extended for a year last summer when Russia backed down from insisting on only six months, after extensive negotiations that included a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Expiration of that mandate on Sunday came as Washington and Moscow are on opposite sides of the war in Ukraine and no longer speaking to each other. Mills, in his comments Tuesday, asserted that “some of the most dire needs” in Syria and around the world “are the direct result of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine,” where it has blocked grain exports. “The simple truth is that Russia does not care,” he said.

The mandate will have to be renewed again by Jan. 10, requiring a new debate, and a new resolution, in the middle of Syria’s harsh winter. Aid organizations, Mills said, “told us it was better than nothing. That is why we did not stand in the way of this resolution.”

Ireland and Norway wrote both the one-year extension vetoed Friday and Tuesday’s six-month resolution. “We have settled for six months. That’s not what we wanted,” said Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason.

“Look, there are no secrets here,” she said after the meeting adjourned, in response to questions from reporters about the role played by the Ukraine conflict. “We’re dealing with a very difficult geopolitical context.”

“This is not about politics,” Norwegian Ambassador Mona Juul said. “This is about making sure that we can continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to people in need.” Juul added that “we need to remind ourselves that the Russian position this year, as the previous year, is that they don’t want to have this mechanism” for aid delivery. “That’s their starting point. We managed to have it continued for another six months.”

Aid deliveries have averaged around 800 trucks a month through Bab al-Hawa. Humanitarian groups, while not achieving the goal they sought, expressed relief. “Millions of lives depend on it,” said Mark Cutts, the United Nations’ deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis.

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul contributed to this report.

