Move faster to help global food crisis, senators urge

U.S. food aid is taking months to reach needy nations despite an urgent global food crisis, a bipartisan group of senators said Tuesday, urging the Biden administration to accelerate delivery as the war in Ukraine pushes more countries closer to famine.
“Unless the United States translates well-meaning rhetoric and appropriated dollars into a swift humanitarian response, Russia’s crimes against humanity and weaponization of the global food supply will go unpunished,” the senators wrote. “The most significant proposal of humanitarian aid in modern U.S. history must be accompanied by an infrastructure that assumes more prudent risk and quickly delivers support.”
In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, the lawmakers asked for “an explanation of why such lifesaving aid may take half a year to deliver.”
The request comes as the United Nations’ World Food Program warns about what it is calling a global emergency, saying the number of people who are acutely food insecure has nearly tripled since 2019 to some 345 million. The agency, which provides food relief, requires some $22 billion to meet emergency needs in 2022 but faces a major funding gap given soaring prices of basic commodities.
Experts say the war in Ukraine, normally a major grain exporter, has worsened a slow-building crisis created by a combination of global conflict, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and increasing concentration in the worldwide food production and distribution system.
The United States and its allies, seeking to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion, have promised strong support for food insecurity, but advocates say more is needed. Countries in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, among those who typically rely on imports from Ukraine, are among the worst affected.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, USAID has provided more than $2 billion for emergency food assistance, the agency has said.
But the senators allege that USAID is moving too slowly, failing to get approved funding out the door, meaning that aid approved in a March assistance package for Ukraine may not reach recipients until the fall. They said the agency has a woefully inadequate system for overseeing food aid contracts, with a staff of fewer than five contracting officers to manage more than 1,200 contracts.
The lawmakers, led by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), also cited reports that USAID leaders were “responsible for the relatively slow rate of programming by second guessing humanitarian priorities and seeking to deviate funding to support irrelevant development priorities, thereby undermining humanitarian requirements to scale-up and respond quickly to save lives and alleviate human suffering.”
USAID’s press office did not provide an immediate response to the letter, whose signatories also included Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), the top Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, respectively.
Ernst, along with Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Delware), is spearheading a separate effort to waive requirements that half of U.S. food aid under certain authorities be transported on U.S.-flagged vessels, which can make aid delivery slower and more costly.
