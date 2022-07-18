Advocates want Cyber Ninjas, which led Ariz. ballot review, barred from federal work

Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Four voting and democracy advocacy groups in Arizona are asking federal officials to ban Cyber Ninjas, the company hired to conduct the partisan ballot review of 2020 election results in Maricopa County, and its CEO from doing business with the federal government. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Citing work that fell below election-auditing standards, a refusal to abide by a court order to produce public records tied to the review, the promulgation of conspiracies and federal scrutiny tied to the operation, the advocacy organizations on Monday asked the Interagency Suspension & Debarment Committee to consider the company and its CEO Doug Logan for “debarment.” The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law sent the letter on behalf of the groups.

Suspension and “debarment actions” are intended to protect the government’s business interests from potential harm caused by poor performance or poor business integrity.

The federal government has previously awarded contracts to Cyber Ninjas, including with the Federal Communications Commission between 2016 and 2018.

“If Cyber Ninjas is permitted to continue engaging in publicly-funded operations, the company will continue to undermine confidence in our federal elections,” said the letter, obtained by The Washington Post.

“The damage Cyber Ninjas has already wreaked under its Arizona State Senate contract, along with the potential for future harm should Cyber Ninjas continue to operate as a federal government contractor, necessitate debarring Cyber Ninjas,” the letter added.

The action was requested by two nonpartisan groups, All Voting Is Local Arizona and Arizona Democracy Resource Center, and two liberal organizations, Living United for Change Arizona, and Mi Familia Vota.

Logan and Cyber Ninjas representatives have stood by the Florida-based firm’s work. In January they said the business was shutting down and laying off its workers, news that came as a judge ordered the company to pay $50,000 each day in fines until it complied with public records requests involving the ballot review to media and oversight groups.

Logan told the Associated Press he planned to start a new company and hire some Cyber Ninjas employees; the status of those plans are unclear.

Either way, the groups are seeking to make the case to federal officials that Cyber Ninjas’ work on the state-funded ballot review should disqualify it from meeting basic government-contracting standards, like being financially sound and “responsible.”

During the review, for example, tabulation machinery was left unsecured prompting a need to replace them, the firm failed to meet its own timelines, and ballot counters erroneously had blue pens, which can alter the ballots.

The groups also questioned Logan’s own integrity and business ethics, citing his “embrace of election conspiracy theories.”

Logan made clear on social media he viewed the 2020 election results as fraudulent and claimed the election was rigged. He also wrote a document posted on former-Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s website that he has said was written to help U.S. Senators who planned to object to certification of electors from certain states on Jan. 6, according to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Logan had no previous election auditing experience but was hired to conduct the exercise by the state’s GOP-led Senate.

“Doug Logan’s involvement in the Arizona Senate’s audit in spite of his inability to lead an impartial audit exemplifies his own lack of the integrity and business ethics necessary to be deemed presently responsible,” the letter said.

For months, Trump hailed the review as a legitimate effort to investigate his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud. Election experts assailed it as a deeply-flawed partisan process intended to deepen doubt in the democratic process.

At its conclusion, it found no evidence of such fraud but cited flaws in the election process. It found Joe Biden won by a slightly larger margin than the official election results.

