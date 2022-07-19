White House unveils new steps to help Americans detained overseas

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House will unveil new steps Tuesday aimed at averting wrongful detentions of Americans overseas and seeking the release of U.S. citizens already imprisoned or held hostage. As part of an executive order set to be issued by President Biden, the U.S. government will be authorized to increase the sharing of intelligence and other information with the families of those held overseas, officials told reporters ahead of the order’s release. The administration will also be able to impose sanctions on those involved in unlawfully holding Americans, sometimes as a result of suggestions or tips from detainees’ relatives, the officials said.

“The bottom line is that we’re trying to partner with families to find these solutions,” said one senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview an order that had not yet been made public.

The new rules come after years in which families of Americans held hostage or imprisoned overseas have complained of being provided insufficient help and scant information about their loved ones. Biden, like previous presidents, has underscored his desire to secure the release of Americans held in foreign nations.

In April, the administration conducted a prisoner exchange that led to the release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was imprisoned in Russia for threatening the “life and health” of local police. Officials cited Reed’s poor health in the decision to swap a former Russian pilot jailed in Connecticut for Reed.

The family of Paul Whelan, another former Marine imprisoned in Russia, has complained that his case has not received sufficient administration attention. Biden spoke with Whelan’s sister this month. Whelan was convicted on espionage charges.

The president also spoke this month with the wife of basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty in a Russian court to carrying hashish oil in her luggage, saying she had packed it by mistake.

The detentions are part of a long list of grievances between the United States and Russia, which the Biden administration and its allies have slapped with wide-ranging sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Officials defended their efforts to secure the release of Americans held overseas, saying those involved in hostage and detainee matters spent hours a day speaking with affected families.

“I’m always mindful in these cases that as we work on these different strategies … at the end of the day the other side, whether it’s Russia, China, Venezuela, etc., they get a vote … and in a way they have a very strong vote in that they hold the keys to the jail cell,” the official said.

“What we often find ourselves doing is trying to strategize and organize and frankly work with the families to find ways that might get those keys to open up,” he said.

The administration will also introduce a new indicator in State Department travel notices for countries where officials believe there is a heightened risk of being wrongly detained by the local government. The “D” indicator — for detention — differs from a separate indicator signaling the risk of being kidnapped or held hostage by a nonstate group.

Countries that will immediately receive the new detention indicator include Venezuela, China, Iran, Russia and North Korea, officials said.

The new order is rooted partly in the Robert Levinson Act, a 2020 law that required the State Department to establish criteria to determine when U.S. citizens are wrongly held by foreign governments or other actors.

Levinson was a retired FBI agent who disappeared in 2007 during a visit to an Iranian island. In 2020, his family announced that he had died in Iranian custody.

Under the order, officials will also develop new measures to avert future unlawful detentions, officials said.

