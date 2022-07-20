Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify before Georgia special grand jury

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was ordered to appear next month before a special grand jury investigating potential election interference in Georgia’s 2020 election, according to a court filing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Giuliani, who has been one of the most outspoken proponents of false claims that Trump won the election, did not appear before a New York Supreme Court judge on July 11 for a hearing to argue that he shouldn’t have to comply with the grand jury’s subpoena. On Wednesday, the judge ordered Giuliani to testify on Aug. 9.

Lawyers for Giuliani did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Fulton County district attorney’s office did not respond to request for comment.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) launched her investigation into potential criminal election interference in the presidential election in early 2021, shortly after The Washington Post reported a phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in which the president pressured the secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn his election loss.

In May, a special grand jury was seated to obtain testimony from figures who had thus far resisted complying with investigators.

Advertisement

In addition to Giuliani, the district attorney issued subpoenas to six other out-of-state residents who embraced Trump’s false claims about the election and tried to overturn Biden’s victory. They were Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), lawyers John Eastman and Cleta Mitchell, Trump campaign lawyers Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro, and conservative commentator Jacki Pick Deason.

Because none of the group live in Georgia, prosecutors had to request approval from a judge in their states of residence to get them to appear.

The subpoenas help define the full scope of the district attorney’s criminal probe into a sustained effort by Trump and his associates to contest the results of Georgia’s elections or cast doubt on the legitimacy of the state’s election administration.

On Tuesday, court filings showed that prosecutors have notified 16 Republicans who participated in a plot to certify fake electoral college votes for Trump in Georgia that they’re now “targets” of the criminal probe.

Advertisement

Willis hasn’t ruled out subpoenaing Trump himself should his testimony become of interest to grand jurors.

The special grand jury seated at the start of June has identified more than 100 people of interest so far. Grand jurors have already heard testimony from Georgia’s attorney general, secretary of state, state lawmakers and local election officials. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is set to submit a sworn written statement next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article