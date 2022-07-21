Lightning strike kills one soldier, injures nine at Georgia base

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One soldier was killed and nine service members injured after a lightning strike at a military base in Georgia on Wednesday morning, a base spokeswoman said. The incident occurred at around 11:10 a.m., when the service members were conducting a field training exercise, said Anne Bowman, a public affairs officer for Fort Gordon. It wasn’t immediately clear if the troops were directly struck by lightning, or if lightning had struck a nearby generator, she said, adding that there were other possibilities. Weather data suggest it was probably raining or cloudy at the time of the incident.

The personnel were treated at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center and one of the soldiers later died. The medical center declined to comment and Bowman said she couldn’t release the names or units of the involved service members. The Army has a policy of not releasing casualty details to the public until a soldier’s family has been notified.

Advertisement

“Hopefully by noon tomorrow we’ll have more information,” Bowman said on the phone.

Fort Gordon is located about ten miles west of downtown Augusta, Ga., which is near the border with South Carolina. It largely houses Army units, and hosts some 80,000 people, including 16,000 service members.

The military has lightning safety precautions in place. For instance, soldiers may be asked to remove tactical gear, to leave weapons on the ground and to maintain distances of up to 15 feet. Army manuals advise soldiers to remove objects that may “produce a metallic upward projection, such as a radio or rifle,” and to disperse to minimize the chances of multiple injuries from a strike.

But risk of lightning injury remains. In August 2015, the Army Ranger School was conducting the swamp phase of its training in Florida, with lightning lockdown procedures in place. But when a bolt struck a tree, spreading electrical currents throughout the wooded area, dozens of soldiers were injured, with 18 soldiers losing consciousness, according to a 2017 study published in the journal Military Medicine.

The odds of getting hit by lightning in any given year are less than one in a million in the United States and the vast majority of people survive such strikes. But many service members spend more time outdoors than the general public and lightning fatalities are more common in the southeastern United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida, which the CDC calls America’s “lightning capital,” logged 79 strike-related deaths in the 2006-2021 period. Georgia has one of the highest lightning fatality tolls in the country, with 16 deaths during that period. July is the most dangerous month for lightning strikes in the United States.

GiftOutline Gift Article