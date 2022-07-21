The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to focus on Trump’s defiant inaction as mob stormed Capitol

Key updates
Will there be more Jan. 6 hearings after Thursday?
Who is Matthew Pottinger?
What ’187 minutes’ included on the day of the Capitol attack
A visual of President Trump is shown on July 12 as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection holds a public hearing. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated July 21, 2022 at 6:11 p.m. EDT|Published July 21, 2022 at 5:04 p.m. EDT

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a prime-time hearing on Thursday focused on President Donald Trump’s defiant inaction as a mob stormed the Capitol, ransacked the seat of democracy, assaulted law enforcement and sought to carry out Trump’s demand to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.) — two military veterans — are expected to focus on Trump’s inaction and will question two witnesses in person: Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy White House press secretary, and Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official. The hearing begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what to know

  • A day after the insurrection, Trump resisted holding the rioters to account, trying to call them patriots, and refused to say the election was over.
  • A watchdog agency learned in February that the Secret Service had purged nearly all cellphone texts from around the time of the attack on the Capitol but chose not to alert Congress.
  • Watch: The Post’s live coverage of the hearing begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Loading...