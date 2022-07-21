Jan. 6 hearing live updates Panel to focus on Trump’s defiant inaction as mob stormed Capitol

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a prime-time hearing on Thursday focused on President Donald Trump’s defiant inaction as a mob stormed the Capitol, ransacked the seat of democracy, assaulted law enforcement and sought to carry out Trump’s demand to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win.
Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.) — two military veterans — are expected to focus on Trump’s inaction and will question two witnesses in person: Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy White House press secretary, and Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official. The hearing begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Here’s what to know