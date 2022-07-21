Officers describe assault on Jan. 6 in front of accused attacker

Gift Article Share

One D.C. police sergeant said his body burned for a week after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. A former officer held back tears as he described being dragged into a mob and beaten on the West Terrace. A photojournalist said he had a hard time eating and sleeping because of neck injuries he sustained while trying to document the events of that day.

The three appeared Thursday in a quiet courtroom less than half a mile away from where a prime-time Jan. 6 congressional hearing was scheduled to take place just hours later. They were there to share their stories with the court, in front the man who prosecutors said had attacked them.

Lucas Denney sat silently through the hearing, not looking at the men who spoke. The 44-year-old, who had pleaded guilty to an assault on law enforcement, was accused of hurling a long plastic pipe in to police lines and acting with the crowd that attacked then-D.C. Officer Michael Fanone. Denney was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, after the judge heard from those victimized in the attack.

“I do not care how much time Mr. Denney is sentenced to,” Fanone told the federal judge in court Thursday. “I am only interested in what Mr. Denney does with those days, and I hope from the bottom of my heart that he suffers.”

But in an unusual twist, court adjourned Thursday without a prison term for Denney. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said that Denney, in a recent court filing, had made statements that were inconsistent with his guilty plea. Moss ordered the defense and prosecution to file a joint status report by July 29 to help determine whether he should hold an evidentiary hearing to revisit the facts of the case. In the plea, Denney admitted to swinging a long plastic pipe at an officer and that the pipe qualified as a dangerous weapon.

The D.C. police sergeant who suffered injuries from the PVC pipe choked up Thursday as he recounted the bruises from the pipe and the chemical burns from bear spray in his face.

“I normally don’t get emotional, but today is my first time dealing with it,” he told the judge, his voice wavering. “I normally have a tough exterior.”

After he battled rioters for hours, the sergeant said he spent time on a heart monitor because his blood pressure and pulse were high enough to risk a heart attack. The sergeant did not give his name in court, only his initials.

The sergeant said he distinctly remembered that Denney intentionally struck him with a pipe, and that the moment “unfortunately plays over and over in my mind.”

Denney, in a recent court filing, denied intending to injure the officer and said he was attempting to knock out his pepper-spray device.

“The pole was headed for my face and not my crowd-control device he tried to take from me earlier on,” the sergeant said in court Thursday. “It’s clear to me he doesn’t understand his actions that day … and he needs some serious self-reflection.”

In a separate statement, Fanone, who has since retired from the D.C. police force and become an on-air contributor for CNN, walked through the events of Jan. 6 from the perspective of law enforcement on the scene, describing in detail the struggle to protect the West Terrace exit from a barrage of batteries, shoes, flagpoles, hammers and ladders.

“I was dragged from the front of the police line, pulled into the crowd, and violently beaten and electrocuted with a stun gun,” he said. “I was eventually dragged to the police line by demonstrators who intervened on my behalf. It is likely that without the intervention of those demonstrators, I would have lost my life.”

Photojournalist John Harrington, who captured footage of Denney swinging the pipe, said the anxiety from Jan. 6 remains to this day.

Moss said that the statements will “remain with me not just in sentencing but through my remaining days on earth.”

The Thursday hearing was the latest step in a long and contentious legal battle over Denney’s future that began when he was arrested in Texas near the Mexican border on Dec. 13. Prosecutors and courts lost track of him as he moved to a jail in Virginia, which meant he did not have a preliminary hearing nor an indictment within the legally required time frame. He was ultimately indicted March 7 and pleaded guilty to just one count of assault on law enforcement with a dangerous weapon — avoiding the more serious charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Denney, of Mansfield, Tex., created a militia he called “Patriot Boys of North Texas,” which he said aligned with the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, court records show.

Tom Jackman contributed to this report.

