Bannon closings arguments Friday, jury deliberations likely to follow

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday in the contempt of Congress case of Stephen K. Bannon, the pugilistic former Trump adviser who spurned a request for information from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6. 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After that, the case would probably go to the jury.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said Thursday that he expects to work through remaining legal issues between prosecutors and defense attorneys starting at about 9 a.m. If that goes smoothly and as planned, the judge said he would take about 15 minutes to read jury instructions before the two sides deliver closing arguments of about 45 minutes each.

Nichols has said he will wait until jurors return a verdict or are discharged before ruling on a defense motion challenging two issues: whether prosecutors have met their burden of proof, and the judge’s rejection of a defense request to call as a witness Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee.

Prosecutors alleged that Bannon “chose to show contempt” and “decided he was above the law,” by not responding to the committee. Bannon’s attorneys argued that their client did not “ignore” the committee’s formal request but was in negotiations with the panel.

The jury is expected to start weighing Bannon’s case one day after the very panel he is accused of rebuffing met for a prime-time hearing focused on President Donald Trump’s actions during and after the Capitol riot.

If convicted, Bannon faces at least 30 days and up to one year in jail for each of the two misdemeanor charges. But it is exceedingly rare for someone to serve time in jail for contempt of Congress; that hasn’t happened since the 1950s.

The trial began Monday with a full day of jury selection, during which several potential jurors were dismissed because of their familiarity with or opinions of the Jan. 6 riot and subsequent investigations.

Nichols had earlier rejected a host of Bannon’s potential defenses, including his contention that Donald Trump had claimed executive privilege over his testimony and documents. Nichols, a 2019 Trump appointee who served in George W. Bush’s Justice Department from 2005 to 2009, narrowed Bannon’s defenses at trial mainly to whether he understood the deadlines for answering lawmakers’ demands. The judge also said Bannon could argue whether he thought the window for compliance remained open.

In presenting their case, prosecutors called two witnesses: Kristin Amerling, the Jan. 6 panel’s chief counsel, who described how Bannon did not engage with the committee until after he had missed the first response deadline; and FBI Special Agent Stephen Hart, who talked about his conversation with a lawyer who represented Bannon in his dealings with the committee, as well as postings made by one of Bannon’s official social media accounts after he was subpoenaed.

Bannon did not present any defense witnesses. The defense made their motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that the government had not proved its case — a fairly common move by defense attorneys at the end of a trial, and one that rarely succeeds.

Bannon is one of two former Trump aides to face criminal charges in connection with rebuffing the committee, along with former White House trade adviser Peter K. Navarro. The Justice Department has said it would not charge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and communications chief Daniel Scavino Jr., who also were referred by Congress for potential criminal prosecution.

Unlike Bannon and Navarro, Meadows and Scavino engaged in months of talks with the committee over the terms and limits of potential testimony and executive privilege claims. Meadows also turned over thousands of text messages and communications with members of Congress and other White House aides before ending negotiations and withdrawing his appearance for a deposition.

And unlike the other three men, Bannon left the Trump White House in 2017 and was a private citizen at the time of the 2020 election and subsequent presidential transition.

This is a developing story. It will update.

