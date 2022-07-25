In Georgia Trump probe, DA is blocked from investigating GOP lawmaker

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge on Monday ruled that Fulton County’s district attorney and her staff cannot question Georgia’s Republican nominee for lieutenant governor over his role in contesting the 2020 presidential election because she hosted a fundraiser for his Democratic rival. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a ruling issued Monday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney reasoned that Fani Willis’s decision to endorse Charlie Bailey during his runoff in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor “creates a plain — and actual and untenable — conflict” with her investigation into potential election fraud by state Sen. Burt Jones (R), who is running to be the state’s lieutenant governor.

“This choice — which the District attorney was within her rights as an elected official to make — has consequences,” the judge wrote.

In July, Willis sent letters to 16 Georgia Republicans notifying them that they were potential “targets” of criminal investigation over their participation in a campaign scheme for President Donald Trump to create a fake slate of electors from Georgia for Congress’s certification of the 2020 election. Jones, who was among the Republicans who led that effort, filed the motion to disqualify Willis, citing her fundraiser with Bailey.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, which supports local prosecutors in the state, will now select a different district attorney’s office to oversee Jones’s role in the broader election investigation.

“It is important to note that, as counsel for the District Attorney rightly pointed out at the hearing on the motion to disqualify, the fundraiser was entitled a ‘Runoff Fundraiser’ and occurred when Bailey was battling Kwanza Hall for the Democratic nomination,” McBurney wrote.

“But more relevant — and harmful — to the integrity of the grand jury investigation is that the die was already cast on the other side of the political divide: whoever won the Hailey-Hall runoff would face Senator Jones,” the judge reasoned.

During a public hearing on Thursday, McBurney called the decision to hold a fundraiser for a candidate while investigating their rival “problematic” and said the optics of the situation were “horrific” for the case and threatened to undermine public trust in the broader investigation into potential election fraud.

The decision is a major and unexpected win for Jones’s legal team. McBurney denied a similar motion to quash the district attorney’s subpoenas filed by lawyers representing 11 of the other fake electors.

Willis’s investigation into potential criminal election fraud appears to have widened from a narrow focus on Trump’s direct pressure on state officials to a broader inquiry surveying the Trump campaign’s concerted effort to contest the election results in Georgia and beyond.

Willis launched the investigation after a January 2021 Washington Post report that Trump had pressured Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger (R), to “find” more than 11,000 votes to make up his margin of defeat in the state.

In May, a special grand jury was seated to obtain testimony from a broader array of witnesses. Grand jurors have since heard from Raffensperger and his aides, Georgia’s attorney general, Chris Carr, as well as several state lawmakers, local election workers and legal experts. Prosecutors have identified more than 100 people of interest in the investigation.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) submitted a sworn written statement to prosecutors about the efforts Trump and his allies took in Georgia to overturn the election results there.

A Georgia judge also approved prosecutors’ subpoenas of seven close Trump allies, including his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and members of his campaign’s legal team, including Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

Grand jurors have also subpoenaed testimony from two members of Congress, Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), for their potential roles in pressuring officials to delay or interfere with Georgia’s election administration in favor of Trump.

Graham, who has said he made two calls to Raffensperger in December 2020 about Georgia’s absentee ballot policies, has asserted that he was working within his professional duties and that provisions in the Constitution shield him from testifying. Hice, a close Trump ally who openly questioned the state’s election system after the 2020 election, has fought the subpoena, arguing that the case should be moved to federal court.

