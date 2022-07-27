The Georgia criminal investigation into Trump and his allies, explained

By
July 27, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump holds a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

ATLANTA — Days after news broke in January 2021 that President Donald Trump had tried to pressure the Georgia secretary of state to overturn the 2020 election results, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a criminal investigation.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Since then, the investigation appears to have dramatically broadened, and investigators have identified more than 100 people of interest as they probe what Trump or his allies did in the weeks after the election. In January, Willis asked a judge to convene a special grand jury that has broad investigative powers. In May, 26 people were chosen to serve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Loading...
Loading...