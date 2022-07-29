Blinken, Lavrov discussed potential prisoner exchange for Griner, others

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone about a U.S. proposal to secure the release of two American prisoners, but neither side reported progress in what Blinken called “a frank and direct conversation.”
“I’m not going to characterize [Lavrov’s] response” to what the Biden administration has called a “substantial offer” in exchange for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and security consultant Paul Whelan from a Russian prison, Blinken said at a news conference with his visiting Japanese counterpart. “And I can’t give you an assessment of whether I think things are any more or less likely.”
“But I thought it was important that he heard directly from me on that,” Blinken added.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “concerning a possible exchange of Russian and U.S. citizens held in detention, the Russian side strongly proposed returning to a professional dialogue in ‘quiet diplomacy’ mode, without spreading speculations.”
The statement appeared to confirm reports that the Biden administration has proposed an exchange involving the notorious Russian arms dealer Victor Bout, 55, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to terrorists.
On Wednesday, Blinken publicly revealed that the administration had communicated an unspecified offer to Russia several weeks ago, but that Moscow had not responded. He said he had requested a call with Lavrov, and other U.S. officials expressed the hope that a direct conversation would spur a Russian reaction. Blinken and Lavrov had not spoken to each other since they met in Geneva on Jan. 21, in a last-ditch U.S. diplomatic effort to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.
Blinken said that in the Friday call he also “laid out exactly what we anticipate they will do in the weeks and months ahead, including having sham referendums” in parts of southern Ukraine currently occupied by Russian troops, “all to advance [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s objectives in gobbling up as much Ukrainian territory as he can and, from his perspective, trying to erase Ukraine as an independent sovereign country. That, of course, is not going to happen...Not only will it not be accepted, it will result in significant additional costs imposed upon Russia if it follows through."
“I don’t want to characterize any of Foreign Minister Lavrov’s responses,” Blinken said. “If you have an opportunity to ask him, please proceed.”
Lavrov indicated in public comments earlier this week that the occupied Ukrainian territories will be part of Russia, and would be annexed, as was Crimea in 2014.
In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov told Blinken that Russia’s “goals and objectives will be achieved in full.”
“In this context,” the statement said, Lavrov drew Blinken’s attention “to the U.S. and NATO continuing to supply Ukraine’s Armed Forces and national battalions with weapons, which are then used on a massive scale against civilian population, only prolonging the agony of the Kyiv regime, protracting the conflict and multiplying its victims.”
Lavrov, the statement said, stressed that “Russia’s Armed Forces strictly comply with international law and systemic efforts have been organized in the liberated areas to return to peaceful life.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The United Nations has expressed hope that the first grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports could start Friday. However, the exact coordinates needed to ensure a safe passage for ships were still being negotiated on Thursday, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.