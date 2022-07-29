The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Blinken, Lavrov discussed potential prisoner exchange for Griner, others

Neither side reported progress after what the U.S. secretary of state called a “frank and direct conversation” that also focused on Ukraine.

July 29, 2022 at 3:43 p.m. EDT
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage in a court room prior to a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone about a U.S. proposal to secure the release of two American prisoners, but neither side reported progress in what Blinken called “a frank and direct conversation.”

The top U.S. diplomat also said he warned the Kremlin during the conversation not to proceed with its plans to annex additional territory in Ukraine.

“I’m not going to characterize [Lavrov’s] response” to what the Biden administration has called a “substantial offer” in exchange for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and security consultant Paul Whelan from a Russian prison, Blinken said at a news conference with his visiting Japanese counterpart. “And I can’t give you an assessment of whether I think things are any more or less likely.”

“But I thought it was important that he heard directly from me on that,” Blinken added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “concerning a possible exchange of Russian and U.S. citizens held in detention, the Russian side strongly proposed returning to a professional dialogue in ‘quiet diplomacy’ mode, without spreading speculations.”

The statement appeared to confirm reports that the Biden administration has proposed an exchange involving the notorious Russian arms dealer Victor Bout, 55, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to terrorists.

On Wednesday, Blinken publicly revealed that the administration had communicated an unspecified offer to Russia several weeks ago, but that Moscow had not responded. He said he had requested a call with Lavrov, and other U.S. officials expressed the hope that a direct conversation would spur a Russian reaction. Blinken and Lavrov had not spoken to each other since they met in Geneva on Jan. 21, in a last-ditch U.S. diplomatic effort to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.

Blinken said that in the Friday call he also “laid out exactly what we anticipate they will do in the weeks and months ahead, including having sham referendums” in parts of southern Ukraine currently occupied by Russian troops, “all to advance [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s objectives in gobbling up as much Ukrainian territory as he can and, from his perspective, trying to erase Ukraine as an independent sovereign country. That, of course, is not going to happen...Not only will it not be accepted, it will result in significant additional costs imposed upon Russia if it follows through."

“I don’t want to characterize any of Foreign Minister Lavrov’s responses,” Blinken said. “If you have an opportunity to ask him, please proceed.”

Lavrov indicated in public comments earlier this week that the occupied Ukrainian territories will be part of Russia, and would be annexed, as was Crimea in 2014.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov told Blinken that Russia’s “goals and objectives will be achieved in full.”

“In this context,” the statement said, Lavrov drew Blinken’s attention “to the U.S. and NATO continuing to supply Ukraine’s Armed Forces and national battalions with weapons, which are then used on a massive scale against civilian population, only prolonging the agony of the Kyiv regime, protracting the conflict and multiplying its victims.”

Lavrov, the statement said, stressed that “Russia’s Armed Forces strictly comply with international law and systemic efforts have been organized in the liberated areas to return to peaceful life.”

