Justice Dept. sues Idaho over near-total abortion ban coming Aug. 25

The Justice Department has filed its first lawsuit in the wake of a historic Supreme Court decision allowing states to outlaw abortion, arguing that a new Idaho law that would impose a near-total ban on the procedure violates a federal requirement to provide medical care when a pregnant person’s life or health is at stake.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit filed Tuesday is aimed at stopping Idaho’s “trigger” ban, which is set to take effect Aug. 25.

The Idaho law allows doctors to be criminally prosecuted for providing abortions, Garland said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. He argued it could conflict with federal law that says patients seeking emergency medical treatment at a hospital accepting Medicare funds are entitled to any life-saving treatment.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that every pregnant woman gets the emergency medical treatment of which they are entitled to under federal law,” Garland said.

The Idaho governor’s and attorney general’s offices could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit represents the Biden administration’s initial legal salvo as it tries to protect abortion rights, to some degree, in the wake of the June decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case which had for five decades guaranteed a right to abortion.

It could be a harbinger of future suits to be filed by the Justice Department, since some other states also have laws that do not make exceptions to their abortion bans for the life or health of the woman.

But while a host of legal fights are expected to flow out of the Supreme Court’s ruling, it is difficult to predict precisely where or how. Much will depend on how judges respond to initial cases like the one in Idaho, and how states choose to enforce their statutes. Justice Department officials did not say on Tuesday if they plan to file similar lawsuits against any other states.

Garland argued the legal issues at stake in the Idaho case are straightforward – the state law is in direct conflict with a federal law that says hospitals receiving Medicare funding are required by federal law to provide emergency treatment to those who need it. By banning abortions even to women in medical emergencies, the Idaho law violates that federal statute, and when state and federal laws are in conflict, federal law prevails, according to the Constitution.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta also faulted the Idaho law for putting the legal burden on doctors and nurses accused of performing abortions to prove that they did not violate the law.

“The law places medical professionals in an impossible situation,” Ms. Gupta said. “They must either withhold stabilizing treatment … or risk felony prosecution and license revocation. The law will chill providers’ willingness to perform abortions in emergency situations and will hurt patients by blocking access to medically necessary health care.”

The lawsuit cites several medical conditions that could require a doctor to perform an abortion for life-saving reasons, including septic infections and ectopic pregnancies — when the fetus implants outside the uterus and the pregnancy cannot be viable.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, which came in a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, multiple states across the country have tightened abortion restrictions. Pregnant women in several states have reported that doctors have been reluctant to provide them with appropriate medical treatment in fear of running afoul of state abortion laws.

