Taliban’s ties to al-Qaeda leader confound U.S. path on Afghanistan

For President Biden, the killing of al-Qaeda’s top leader in a drone strike last weekend marked a welcome triumph as officials steel themselves for the first anniversary of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the attack, which revealed to the public the presence of veteran militant Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Taliban-controlled Kabul, injected a disturbing new element into the administration’s fraught dealings with Afghanistan in the post-American era.

Biden administration officials condemned Taliban leaders for providing a haven for the Egyptian extremist, who helped build al-Qaeda into a global terrorist network. Several of the officials said his installation in a villa a stone’s throw from Afghan government buildings flouted a 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal that provided the basis for the withdrawal of U.S. forces after two decades.

“By hosting and sheltering the leader of al Qa’ida in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement shortly after Biden announced the operation from the White House.

Officials said they believed senior Taliban officials were aware of Zawahiri’s presence in the villa in Kabul’s Shirpur neighborhood and attempted to conceal the attack after the fact.

The Taliban responded to the incident with indignation, calling the drone strike “a violation of international norms” and saying it was the United States who had violated the Doha deal.

A day after Biden heralded Zawahiri’s death, officials said they were reviewing how the Taliban’s willingness to host him would affect issues including U.S. assistance to Afghanistan, the release of billions of dollars in Afghan government reserves held in the United States, and the potential for steps toward normalizing ties with the Taliban.

Laurel Miller, who served as a senior official for Afghanistan in the Obama and Trump administrations, said while Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul merely affirmed the U.S. government’s longtime assessment about the group’s ties with al-Qaeda, the perception of Taliban support for terrorism would make normalizing ties with Kabul more politically hazardous for the Biden administration. Many analysts believe such normalization is required to make Afghanistan a sustainable state in the long run.

“One of the tragedies in all this is that the Afghan people are going to be the ones who suffer most,” she said. A new U.S. watchdog report this week warned of “near-famine conditions” and further restrictions on women’s rights in the Taliban’s Afghanistan.

News of Zawahiri’s death caps a year in which the Biden administration has taken small steps to expand its dealings with the Taliban, a group it fought on the battlefield for 20 years. Those have included support for the resumption of some aid payments, which once represented up to 80 percent of Afghan government spending but were largely frozen after Taliban militants toppled the elected government in August 2021.

In recent months, officials have engaged in negotiations to potentially release $3.5 billion in Afghan government reserves held in the United States, potentially by reforming the country’s central bank or creating a parallel mechanism to oversee the money’s use.

Diplomats including Thomas West, special representative for Afghanistan, have held meetings with Taliban representatives in Qatar and other locations outside of Afghanistan on topics including rules governing women’s lives and the fate of Mark Frerichs, a 60-year old American who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2020. West and other senior officials met most recently last week in the Uzbek capital.

U.S. officials have shied away from taking steps toward the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, which was hastily abandoned last year as the Taliban marched on the Afghan capital. The United States, like other countries, has not officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government.

The moves toward greater engagement suffered a setback this spring when Taliban leaders reversed their earlier pledges and prohibited girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade. In response, the Biden administration temporarily halted direct senior-level talks with the group.

Andrew Wilder, vice president of Asia programs at the U.S. Institute of Peace, said the future of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan will likely depend on whether the Taliban chooses to retaliate for Zawahiri’s death. So far, the Taliban has not taken steps to further restrict the activities of aid workers or foreigners.

Neither has it blocked the exit of Afghans with links to the United States or U.S. government. While some 80,000 Afghans have emigrated to the United States since the Taliban takeover triggered a desperate dash to escape, many thousands still hope to leave.

“This is going to make it more difficult in the short term, and maybe in the medium to longer term, depending on what the Taliban reaction is,” Wilder said.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, White House communications adviser John Kirby said the strike represented a vindication of the United States’ ability to combat extremism without military presence in Afghanistan. The United States, from military bases in the Gulf, has sought to project an “over the horizon” counterterrorism capability there. The strike on Zawahiri marked the first strike in that campaign.

“The Taliban have a choice now,” he said, making reference to the group’s commitments under the Doha agreement. “If they go down a different path it’s going to lead to consequences, not just from the United States but from the international community.”

Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born U.S. diplomat who oversaw negotiation of the Doha agreement, called the harboring of Zawahiri as he continued to issue threatening video messages a “clear, unambiguous” violation of that deal, which contained classified annexes describing mechanisms for ensuring compliance with its terms.

“What the Taliban has done is damage their cause and their prospects for normalization,” Khalilzad said. Still, he added, “we have to talk to them to account for this. What happened? Why did it happen?”

He suggested the government of Qatar, which hosted the negotiations that yielded the 2020 deal, could play a role.

Carter Malkasian, a former Pentagon adviser and author of “The American War in Afghanistan: A History,” said that while the Taliban’s next steps would be informed by its desire to restore ties with the outside world, they would also be guided by its rejection of foreign involvement in Afghanistan.

Despite their mutual contempt, even after the jarring events surrounding Zawahiri’s death, the two sides may have little choice but to continue their dealings, leaving them more or less stuck with one another: Washington because officials want to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe, and the Taliban because the United States is required to unlock the outside aid they crave.

“Unless the U.S. decides that it is completely going to turn its back on the Afghan people, which it doesn’t seem to want to do, it doesn’t really have an option other than engage with the Taliban at some level because they’re in control of Afghanistan,” Miller said.

Karen DeYoung in Washington contributed to this report.

