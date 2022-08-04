4 Louisville police charged in Breonna Taylor probe, Garland says

Four current and former Louisville officers are facing federal charges in connection with the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor — including excessive force, falsifying information on the search warrant and staging a cover-up, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.
“Breonna Taylor should still be alive,” Garland said at a news conference.
Former police officer Brett Hankison is charged with willfully using unconstitutional force for firing 10 shots through Taylor’s patio door during the raid. Hankison faced three state charges of wanton endangerment for firing those shots without a clear target, but was acquitted at trial in March.
Louisville police Sgt.Kyle Meany is also facing federal charges, Garland said Thursday.
Jaynes was previously fired by Louisville police for allegedly violating department policies in preparing the warrant for Taylor’s home. Yvette Gentry, then the interim chief, wrote in a pre-termination letter that Janes had “lied” when he wrote in the warrant application that he had verified through a U.S. postal inspector that Taylor was getting packages related to alleged drug activity of her ex-boyfriend.
Jaynes is suing to get his job back.
The Justice Department and the FBI has long been probing the Taylor case for potential civil rights violations. In April 2021, Garland announced a “pattern or practice” probe of the Louisville police department to determine whether the agency had engaged in abuse of power and unlawful tactics. That investigation is ongoing.
On Thursday, the attorney general said his agency was committed to fighting for justice on Taylor’s behalf, more than two years after her death.
“We share, but cannot fully imagine, the grief felt by Breonna Taylor’s loved ones,” Garland said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
