An Air Force explosives expert has been charged in connection with a suspected insider attack that wounded four other U.S. troops at an austere outpost in Syria earlier this year, a highly unusual case of alleged betrayal in an organization that prizes fidelity above all else. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tech. Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr. is accused of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and wrongfully obtaining classified information, among other crimes, the Air Force said Thursday. The charges stem from a military investigation into the April incident at Green Village, a base the Americans share with partner forces in eastern Syria.

In first reporting the attack, U.S. military officials initially said the explosions, which occurred in areas of the base housing ammunition and shower facilities, were the result of indirect fire. They later clarified the blasts were believed to be a result of “deliberate placement of explosive charges,” and announced several weeks later that a U.S. service member had been detained.

Dezwaan will face what the military calls an Article 32 hearing later this month at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Such proceedings are used to air evidence and determine if the accused will face trial. His civilian attorneys, Philip Cave and Nathan Freeburg, declined to comment ahead of the proceeding.

Rachel E. VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer and president of the nonprofit National Institute of Military Justice, said Dezwaan faces “significant jail time” if convicted. Some of the charges carry several years for just a single count, she said.

U.S. officials have not disclosed a suspected motive. Those hurt in the explosions were treated for possible brain injuries and other physical wounds the military characterized as minor.

Dezwaan was taken into custody in June after his command reviewed investigators’ findings, said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman. He has served in the military since 2007, according to his service records.

The incident occurred in the middle of the night, with a security camera capturing footage of a figure moving quickly nearby, officials told CNN previously. They characterized the explosives as more powerful than a hand grenade.

Dezwaan’s assignment as an explosives ordnance disposal technician could have afforded him access to such materials. In combat environments, EOD techs are responsible for dismantling makeshift bombs, recovering unexploded munitions and disposing of other hazardous materials that could jeopardize troops’ lives both within military installations or in the field.

If the case proceeds to trial, Dezwaan’s unique job would likely be a focus of prosecutors, said VanLandingham, the retired military lawyer. Bomb technicians are expected to protect fellow troops from harm, she noted.

“You don’t hear about blue on blue like this,” she said, using military lingo for an insider attack.

It is unclear how U.S. officials initially concluded the attack was a result of indirect fire, which would have produced unique impact damage at the blast site. U.S. forces in Syria, including those who operate from Green Village, occasionally come under indirect fire from militia groups believed to be supported by Iran.

Fewer than 1,000 U.S. troops are deployed to Syria, principally to advise local partner forces and facilitate operations against terrorist groups that continue to operate there.

Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.

