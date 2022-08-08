The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

FBI searches Trump safe at Mar-a-Lago, Trump says

A person familiar with the investigation said the search was court-authorized, related to the potential mishandling of classified documents.

By
and 
 
August 8, 2022 at 7:36 p.m. EDT
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI had raided his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement released through his political action committee, Save America.

The FBI declined to comment on whether it had conducted a search of the former president’s property.

A person familiar with the investigation said agents were conducting a court-authorized search as they probe the potential mishandling of classified documents that were shipped to Mar-a-Lago.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Trump said the raid was “unannounced” and claimed it was not “necessary or appropriate.” The former president, without evidence, accused Democrats of weaponizing the “justice system” against him.

In a lengthy statement in which he equated the raid to Watergate, the former president accused the FBI of “even” breaking into his safe but provided no further details on what the FBI was looking for, or what else happened during their visit.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

