Rep. Scott Perry says the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said three FBI agents approached him while he was traveling with his family Tuesday and seized his cellphone. The congressman, a Trump ally who played a key role in promoting the former president’s claims of election fraud, did not say why federal agents took his phone but wrote in a statement that the contents of his phone are not the “government’s business.”

Perry said the federal law enforcement agents did not attempt to reach his attorneys before the seizure, but he wrote in his statement that they would have handed over his phone had they been contacted. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday evening.

Perry would be the first member of Congress known to have his phone seized as federal authorities investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends,” Perry wrote in the statement. “As with President [Donald] Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys.”

Fox News first reported that Perry said agents confiscated his phone.

In June, Perry’s involvement in pushing Trump to get the election overturned became part of the questioning in the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. At the hearing, former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen testified that Perry pressed him to investigate a false claim that an Italian defense contractor had conspired with senior CIA officials to use military satellites to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Witnesses testified that Perry helped push an effort to install Jeffrey Clark as the acting attorney general. Clark played a key role in Trump’s efforts to get law enforcement officials to challenge Biden’s election victory.

And Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump, testified that Perry was among several members of Congress who sought a preemptive pardon from Trump for their activities in the run-up to the Jan. 6 violence. Perry has denied that allegation.

In June, federal agents seized the cellphone of John Eastman, a lawyer who pushed false claims that mass voter fraud tainted the 2020 election. That same day, they also conducted a search at the home of Clark and reportedly took his electronic devices.

Perry said in his statement Tuesday that he is “outraged” but not “surprised that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

