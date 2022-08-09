The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Trump investigation live updates Trump claims political persecution after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago residence

Key updates
‘Another day in paradise,’ Trump says of the FBI search
Top Republicans echo Trump’s evidence-free claims to discredit FBI search
Activity appears related to potential mishandling of classified documents
The Mar-a-Lago Club is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 19, 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated August 9, 2022 at 7:27 a.m. EDT|Published August 9, 2022 at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Former president Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., was searched Monday by the FBI in what appeared to be part of a long-running investigation of whether documents — some of them top-secret — were taken there instead of being sent to the National Archives when Trump left office.

News of the court-authorized search prompted recriminations from Trump’s fellow Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who threatened to investigate the Justice Department if the GOP takes control of the chamber next year. Democrats, who twice impeached Trump but failed both times to convict him, welcomed the news of the raid.

Here’s what to know

  • Trump’s advisers said he was not there on Monday when the search involving more than a dozen FBI agents was conducted. He was at Trump Tower in New York, they said.
  • Trump briefly addressed the FBI activity during a tele-rally Monday night for former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (R), now a congressional candidate, calling it “another day in paradise.” In an earlier statement, he said his home was “under siege.”
  • A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment when asked whether Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the search. The FBI also declined to comment.
  • Trump advisers have denied any bad intent, saying the boxes in question contained mementos from his presidency.
