Iranian charged in alleged plot to kill ex-Trump adviser John Bolton

The Justice Department has charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in connection with a plot to murder former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, accusing him of attempting to pay individuals $300,000 to kill Bolton in D.C. or Maryland. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The suspect, Shahram Poursafi, 45, remains at large abroad, the Justice Department said. If found and convicted, he would face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000 for the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, and up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000 for providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot.

Federal officials said the assassination of Bolton would have been retaliation for the U.S. military killing in January, 2020 of Qasem Soleimani, a top commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is a branch of Iran’s military. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Bolton served as national security adviser for 17 months under Trump, resigning in 2019 after reportedly disagreeing with the president over whether to lift some sanctions on Iran as a negotiating tool.

Bolton, who did not want the sanctions lifted, was a main architect of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign of escalating economic sanctions and threats of retaliation for Iran’s alleged support for terrorism. The idea was to cripple Iran’s economy to the point that its leaders feel they must bargain away any nuclear ambitions and missile technology.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States,” Bolton said in a statement about the indictment. “Their radical, anti-American objectives are unchanged; their commitments are worthless; and their global threat is growing.”

Bolton was a major backer of the 2003 invasion of Iraq and served in senior arms control roles and eventually the ambassador to the United Nations Under President George W. Bush.

After the Bush presidency he worked at right-wing think tanks in Washington, at a global private equity firm and was a Fox News contributor.

He came under fire in July for saying in an interview on CNN that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was not a coup — and that he would know since he had helped planned them.

“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat — not here but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work, and that’s not what [President Donald Trump] did,” Bolton said in the interview. He did not provide details.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

