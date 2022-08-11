Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Placeholder while article actions load

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make a public announcement at 2:30 p.m., according to a person familiar with his schedule, as public debate swells over the FBI’s search Monday of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The statement Thursday will be Garland’s first public appearance since agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-A-Lago resort, taking about a dozen boxes of material after opening a safe and entering a padlocked storage area.

In keeping with general Justice Department practice, Garland has so far refrained from revealing details about the investigation, which people familiar with the situation said is focused on whether Trump or his aides withheld classified or other government material that should have been returned to government custody.

So far, little is known about what specifically FBI agents were searching for at Trump’s residence.

Pressure has been building for Garland to say something so the public understands why the Justice Department — and a federal magistrate judge — believed the extraordinary step of executing a search warrant at the home of a former president was necessary.

Trump and his allies have denounced the search as unlawful and politically motivated but provided no evidence to back that up. They have refused to publicly share a copy of the warrant, which remains under court seal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

