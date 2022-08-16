Judge upends plea deals of pair accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets

Gift Article Share

A federal judge Tuesday rejected plea bargains for a Navy engineer and his wife who allegedly tried to sell national security secrets, saying the prison terms proposed by the deals were too lenient for a couple accused of offering U.S. nuclear submarine data to a foreign government. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jonathan Toebbe, 43, a Navy engineer, and Diana Toebbe, 46, a private schoolteacher, lived in Annapolis, Md., before they were arrested in October in a case involving a year-long FBI sting and cloak-and-dagger elements that seemed straight from a spy novel, including the attempted transfer of confidential defense data hidden in a peanut butter sandwich and a pack of gum, authorities said.

In plea bargains with federal prosecutors, signed early this year, the couple admitted to violating the Atomic Energy Act. The deals called for Jonathan Toebbe to be sentenced to 12½ to 17½ in prison while his wife would get a three-year term. But the couple withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh, in Martinsburg, W.VA., upended the agreements.

“Make no mistake, these defendants have been charged with very serious crimes,” Groh said from the bench. Although she has questioned the appropriateness of plea deals in the past, she said, “In the end, I generally honor plea agreements negotiated by the parties, even when they have binding [sentencing] ranges” that she does not entirely agree with.

In the cases against the Toebbes, however, “I find the sentencing options available to me to be strikingly deficient,” Groh said.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys, who appeared in Groh’s courtroom for sentencing hearings Tuesday and seemed taken aback by her ruling, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

After the couple withdrew their guilty pleas, the judge set a joint trial date for January. It is possible that before then, the two sides will negotiate new plea deals with sentences more palatable to the judge.

Jonathan Toebbe, a nuclear engineer with top-secret security clearance, worked in the Navy’s multibillion-dollar effort to build submarines that can stay submerged and undetected for the longest time possible. His wife, a teacher at the private Key School in Annapolis, was known as a meticulous humanities instructor who shared her liberal politics with students. Both come from families with considerable military ties.

Authorities said the Toebbes, who have two children, schemed together to offer to sell government secrets about nuclear propulsion systems on U.S. submarines to an unidentified foreign country. According to court papers, investigators learned of the plot after the country forwarded the couple’s sales pitch to U.S. counterintelligence officials.

FBI agents posing as representatives of the foreign country quickly launched a sting operation. Agents said they recorded Toebbe and his wife leaving data cards for their supposed handlers at “dead drop” sites within driving distance of their home. The information was hidden inside a peanut butter sandwich, an adhesive-bandage wrapper and a package of Dentyne gum, authorities said.

In fact, Jonathan Toebbe’s foreign handler was an undercover FBI agent. Emails cited in court papers show that Toebbe came to trust the undercover agent in part because of the money he was paid and because the FBI arranged to “signal” Toebbe from the foreign country’s embassy in Washington over Memorial Day weekend last year. The papers do not describe how the FBI was able to arrange such a signal.

In correspondence with his handler, Jonathan Toebbe claimed to have spent years formulating his “spy for hire” plan. In total, officials said, Toebbe provided thousands of pages of documents, and his espionage ambitions had been building for years.

