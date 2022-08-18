Judge to hear arguments over unsealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Placeholder while article actions load

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge on Thursday is set to hear arguments about whether to unseal the affidavit central to last week’s FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home, where agents have said they retrieved several boxes of classified government materials. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On one side, the Justice Department has argued that unsealing the court document could pose safety risks for named witnesses and undermine authorities’ ongoing investigation.

On the other side, multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, have argued in court filings that the affidavit should be made public given he “historic importance of these events.”

The hearing here in West Palm Beach is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Trump has denounced the inquiry as politically motivated, saying on social media this week that he believes the document should be unsealed with no redactions “in the interest of TRANSPARENCY.”

His lawyers, however, have not submitted any formal motion to the court declaring such a stance. The judge had set a 9 a.m. deadline for other parties wishing to enter their position into the official record.

Former Justice Department officials who have closely followed the case have said the affidavit is unlikely to contain any “good” information for the former president and, as The Post reported earlier this week, Trump’s advisers had not reached a consensus on whether its disclosure would be in his best interest.

Law enforcement officials submit such documents to a judge as part of their application for a search warrant. Affidavits typically contain information addressing why authorities think there is evidence at a certain property and other details about their investigation.

It has become the latest flash point in federal authorities’ ongoing criminal probe stemming from Trump’s dispute with the National Archives over materials taken from the White House when his term ended last year.

Late last week, federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart — with the Justice Department’s endorsement — unsealed the search warrant and an inventory list including broad descriptions of the classified materials federal agents say they recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s club and residence in South Florida.

Legal experts said the Justice Department’s reticence to publicize the document is consistent with how the agency typically conducts investigations and that it would be highly unusual for a judge to release the documents in full amid an ongoing investigation.

People who have conferred with Trump in recent days said the former president believes that any information made public about the investigation into his handling of classified material will rile his supporters, ultimately benefiting him politically.

But others in Trump’s orbit fear that such a move could backfire because they do not know exactly what it contains.

