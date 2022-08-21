The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

U.S. appeals court pauses order for Sen. Graham to testify before Ga. grand jury

By
and 
 
August 21, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. EDT
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

A federal appeals court has temporary paused an order that would have required Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Republican efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Graham had formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify Tuesday, saying doing so would cause “irreparable harm … in contravention of his constitutional immunity.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sunday temporarily put his testimony on hold, pending a judge’s consideration of whether that constitutional provision should apply to Graham’s subpoena.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, which is leading the probe into the actions of former president Donald Trump and his allies, argued in a court filing on Friday that Graham should appear before a special grand jury this week despite his appeal to postpone offering testimony.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has expressed interest in questioning Graham about conversations he had in the wake of the 2020 election with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), among other matters. The filing from her office Friday argued that delaying Graham’s appearance would also “delay the revelation of an entire category of relevant witnesses,” pushing back the timeline of the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Friday denied Graham’s request to postpone his testimony, as well as his request for an emergency hearing.

“Senator Graham’s arguments are entirely unpersuasive, and they do not even demonstrate a ‘substantial case on the merits,’ ” the judge wrote then.

John Wagner and Matthew Brown contributed to this report.

