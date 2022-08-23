Ex-detective pleads guilty to misleading judge in Breonna Taylor case

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a guilty plea filed Tuesday, former Louisville detective Kelly Goodlett admitted to helping falsify a search warrant, then filing a false report in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The plea marked the first conviction in the case, which, along with the murder of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality, set off a summer of racial justice demonstrations.

Goodlett pleaded guilty to the federal charge of conspiracy, which could lead to a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Taylor, 26, died of gunshot wounds in 2020 after plainclothes police burst into her apartment during a drug probe.

Goodlett’s attorney, Brandon Marshall, and Ben Crump, attorney for Taylor’s family, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Aug. 12, Goodlett’s plea was confirmed during an online hearing before Magistrate Judge Regina S. Edwards in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Kentucky. Goodlett was released from that hearing on a $10,000 bond and ordered to remove all firearms from her home and give up her passport.

Goodlett resigned from the police department after she and three former colleagues, Sgt. Kyle Meany, former detective Joshua Jaynes and former detective Brett Hankison, were charged in Taylor’s death in March 2020. Meany’s termination was announced by the department last week. But unlike the others, Goodlett was not indicted. Rather, her charges were filed in a sealed “information,” which analysts said usually indicates that a defendant has agreed to a plea deal with the government.

Meany, Jaynes and Hankison have pleaded not guilty, court records show. Hankison was the only police officer to also be charged at the state level, and was acquitted of wanton endangerment charges this year for shots that entered a neighboring apartment. Like Goodlett, Jaynes and Meany are charged with falsifying the search warrant affidavit. Prosecutors allege that the two men knowingly included outdated and false information, and Goodlett’s testimony could be crucial in their cases.

