A federal jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020, a case that raised alarms about the possibility of politically motivated violence amid the coronavirus pandemic and ahead of a bitterly contested presidential race. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a bomb to blow up a bridge and prevent police from catching them so they could kidnap the governor at her lakeside vacation home, according to the Associated Press.

Federal and state officials originally charged multiple people in the plot. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted in the April trial at which the jury deadlocked over the roles of Fox and Croft. Jurors seemed to agree, at least in part, with defense lawyers’ arguments that FBI agents entrapped the men in the violent plot.

The government’s case was built largely on secret recordings of conversations among the men, who prosecutors said were angry about pandemic restrictions and the possibility of vaccine mandates.

“Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics, and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed," Whitmer said in a statement on Tuesday. “But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics. Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

