Justice Dept. releases 2019 memo on rationale for not charging Trump with obstruction

The Justice Department has released the entire text of a secret 2019 memo that played a crucial role in the decision not to charge or accuse then-President Donald Trump of committing obstruction of justice in the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The nine-page memo was the subject of a lawsuit by a government watchdog group, which argued the department had dishonestly kept the memo under wraps. A federal judge agreed, and an appeals panel last week upheld the judge’s opinion and ordered the memo released.

The memo was written by two senior Justice Department officials for then-attorney general William P. Barr, who subsequently told Congress there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s inquiry. A redacted version was released last year, leaving the legal and factual analysis under seal.

The newly-released analysis shows that Steven Engel, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, and Edward O’Callaghan, then a senior Justice Department official, concluded in the memo that Mueller did “not identify sufficient evidence to prove any criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt."

The memo, addressed to then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, says none of the potential instances of obstruction of justice by Trump cited in Mueller’s lengthy final report “would warrant a prosecution for obstruction of justice” regardless of whether the person being investigated was a sitting president.

Any such criminal prosecution, the memo argued, “would involve the application of a novel obstruction theory that arguably would apply to any official with the authority to take acts that could influence an investigation. Such an extension would involve serious questions of public policy and constitutional law that would weigh against pursuing criminal charges except under the clearest of cases.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the nonprofit that sued for the document’s release, argued the public deserved to know the legal rationale for not charging Trump.

Justice Department officials had argued that the document was protected because it involved internal deliberations over a prosecutorial decision. But the appeals judges ruled that both Mueller and Barr had clearly already concluded that a sitting president could not be charged with a crime. The discussion was over how Barr would publicly characterize the obstruction evidence Mueller had assembled, the Justice Department conceded on appeal.

Barr ultimately told lawmakers that since Mueller had declined to reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice, he and his deputy made their own determination that the evidence was lacking. When Mueller’s full report was released weeks later, his office said there was “substantial evidence” of obstruction. He also wrote a letter to Barr saying the attorney general had mischaracterized his team’s work.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

