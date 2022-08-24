Judge blocks part of Idaho’s abortion law from taking effect

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration on Wednesday scored its first legal victory since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, convincing a judge to block the portion of an Idaho law that criminalizes performing an abortion on a woman to protect her health. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The law, which was set to take effect on Thursday, bans abortions except in cases involving rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in danger — and does not contain an exception for when a pregnant person’s health is at risk. The law would allow authorities to arrest a health-care professional involved in performing an abortion, putting the onus on that person to prove in court that the abortion met the criteria for one of the exceptions..

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the statute violates a federal act that requires hospitals participating in the federally funded Medicare program to provide medical care when a person’s life or health is at stake. The “trigger” law was written by Idaho state lawmakers long before the Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade in June, with the expectation that it would automatically go into effect soon after the court made the landmark ruling.

Idaho can still have a strict abortion law in place, but Winmill ruled that a doctor cannot be punished if he or she performs an abortion to protect the health of a pregnant patient.

“It’s not about the bygone constitutional right to an abortion,” the judges ruling states. “This Court is not grappling with that larger, more profound question. Rather, the Court is called upon to address a far more modest issue—whether Idaho’s criminal abortion statute conflicts with a small but important corner of federal legislation. It does.”

The ruling sets up a potential clash in the federal court system, with a Texas ruling Tuesday that the federal statute in question does not require states to allow abortions in instances when it could protect a pregnant patient’s health. With many states passing increasingly stringent abortion bans, legal experts expect the litigation over the health-exception issue to continue, potentially reaching the Supreme Court.

Still, the crux of Idaho’s abortion law will remain intact, with the state continuing to ban abortion in most circumstances. The narrow scope of the decision underscores just how few legal tools the Biden administration has to significantly shape abortion rights in the country since Roe was struck down, upending the right to terminate a pregnancy that had been enshrined in federal law for nearly 50 years.

The Justice Department did not have a legal path to seek access to abortion for all women in Idaho. Instead, the lawsuit aimed to protect the access to abortion in extreme health crises and ensure that doctors could not be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies in these emergencies.

Winmill, who was appointed to the federal bench in 1995 by President Bill Clinton, opened his hearing Monday morning by stating that the Idaho case was narrow in scope, dealing only with pregnancies that pose a significant health risk, and would not serve as a broad debate about whether abortion should be permitted in other instances.

Justice Department lawyers hinged their lawsuit on their interpretation of a 1986 law that has rarely been associated with abortion in courts: the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. They say the law, known as EMTALA, requires that hospitals participating in the federally funded Medicare program provide necessary, health-stabilizing treatment to all patients, even if that treatment is an abortion.

Idaho accused the Justice Department of federal overreach since the Supreme Court ruled that states can set their own abortion restrictions under Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Winmill seemed skeptical on Monday of the Idaho lawyers’ arguments that in the “real world” a Idaho lawyer would never prosecute a doctor for performing an abortion on a severely ill patient. “The concern is that real world events are very hard to predict, but the text of the law is very clear,” he said.

While this is the first time the Biden administration has argued in court that EMTALA protects a right to an abortion in certain instances, the federal government attempted last month to require hospitals that receive Medicare funds to perform abortions that would protect a patient’s health.

In July, shortly after the Dobbs ruling, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — the federal office charged with enforcing EMTALA — issued guidance to hospitals saying that the statute preempts any state law that bans performing an abortion when a woman’s health is at risk.

The state of Texas, in response, sued the secretary of Health and Human Services, saying that the state’s verreach. On Tuesday, a federal judge agreed with Texas, ruling that requirements set forth in EMTALA do not conflict with the state’s strict abortion laws.

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, said he expects circuit courts across the country to be split on whether access to abortions in health emergencies is part of EMTALA. He said the public should anticipate many appeals in the coming months.

“When EMTALA was enacted, did Congress intend to preempt state law that bans certain medical procedures? My view is, absolutely,” Gostin said. “If EMTALA stands for anything, it stands for any person in America, in any place in America, being able to walk into an emergency department expecting that doctors will do everything possible to save their lives and prevent a deterioration of their health.”

Sinec Roe was overturned, Justice Department officials and abortion rights advocates have also been weighing other legal strategies to protect abortion rights, including protecting women who are traveling to states where the procedures are legal and ensuring that people have access to pills that can induce abortions.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

