Justice Dept. submits redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit to judge

Gift Article Share

The Justice Department submitted to a federal judge on Thursday a redacted version of the affidavit that supported its application for a search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The document remains under seal, and it’s unclear whether the judge will release it publicly or whether the redacted version would reveal any illuminating details about the high-profile investigation.

The affidavit likely contains key information about the investigation into classified documents that were kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private resort after he left office, including why FBI agents suspected crimes may have been committed. Justice Department lawyers argued in court last week that making the affidavit public could jeopardize the safety of witnesses and undermine an probe that is still in its “early stages.”

Advertisement

Still, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart — who has read the full affidavit and signed off on the FBI’s application for a search warrant earlier this month — said from the bench last week that he believes parts of the document could be made public without impeding the probe.

He gave the Justice Department until noon on Thursday to propose a redacted version of the affidavit that it felt could be made public without revealing details that could hamper the investigation or harm witnesses. Reinhart will now decide whether that proposed version should be made public, kept sealed — or has too many or too few redactions.

“I’m not prepared to find the affidavit should be fully sealed,” Reinhart said last week in a West Palm Beach courtroom. “I believe based on my initial careful review of the affidavit many times that there are portions that could preemptively be unsealed.”

The affidavit has become another flash point in a criminal probe scrutinizing materials taken from the White House when Trump’s term ended last year. On Aug. 8, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the estate in Palm Beach, carting away about 20 boxes containing what authorities have characterized as highly classified national secrets.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials submit such documents to a judge as part of their application for a search warrant. Affidavits typically contain information addressing why authorities think there is evidence at a certain property and other details about their investigation.

In unredacted form, it would provide the most comprehensive rationale for why the government pushed to search Trump’s property — and what investigative steps it had taken beforehand. It would show who the government had interviewed, what they believed was potentially on the premises and why they believed there was probable cause that crimes had been committed.

Multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, have called on the judge to unseal all the court documents related to the Mar-a-Lago search. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked Reinhart to unseal the warrant and an inventory list that includes vague descriptions of the classified materials federal agents say they recovered from Mar-a-Lago, but opposed the release of the affidavit.

Trump’s position on the release of the affidavit has been unclear. He has publicly called for the release of the full document while denouncing the investigation — which originated as a dispute with the National Archives — as politically motivated. But his lawyers did not file a motion in court making their case to either unseal the affidavit or keep it sealed.

GiftOutline Gift Article